Education

Iowa State, University of Iowa tally some losses in U.S. News global rankings

Beardshear Hall on the Iowa State University campus in Ames on Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2015. (The Gazette file photo)
Beardshear Hall on the Iowa State University campus in Ames on Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2015. (The Gazette file photo)

New U.S. News & World Report rankings for colleges and universities globally show Iowa State University and University of Iowa slipped in some of their best-ranked subjects — including engineering, and plant and animal sciences at ISU, and psychology, neuroscience, and arts and humanities at the UI.

Overall, Iowa State continued its slide in the international rankings from No. 204 three years ago, to No. 212 two years ago, to No. 220 last year, to now No. 231. UI held mostly steady this year at No. 160, compared to last year’s No. 161. The UI had been losing ground, slipping from No. 153 three years ago to No. 159 two years ago.

U.S. News & World Report, esteemed globally as a guide to higher education and often cited locally among universities aiming to recruit students and faculty, released national rankings in September — showing UI likewise maintained its No. 34 spot among public schools.

The Hawkeyes slipped, though, from No. 84 to No. 88 among all national universities. Meanwhile Iowa State improved its standing among all national institutions — jumping from No. 121 to No. 118. It also stepped up one from No. 55 to No. 54 among public schools.

UI President Bruce Harreld over the years has stressed the importance of the U.S. News metric as a reflection of a variety of key indicators of the quality of a university education, mentioning it recently in his retirement announcement.

“Throughout his time at the UI, Harreld urged the university to aspire to higher national rankings and to focus and invest in its strengths, such as its creative writing programs,” according to the UI Office of Strategic Communication’s summary of Harreld’s tenure. “U.S. News & World Report this fall named UI the top-ranked public institution and 13th overall in a new ranking that recognizes the importance of teaching writing and communications in all disciplines.”

Looking at specific disciplines internationally, though, UI in the new rankings lost ground in some of its highest-ranked subjects:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In psychiatry/psychology, UI slipped from No. 81 to No. 92;

In neuroscience and behavior, UI dipped from No. 93 to No. 97;

In surgery it dropped from No. 102 to No. 118;

In immunology, UI fell from No. 116 to No. 138;

In arts and humanities, it went from No. 119 to No. 131;

And in economics and business it tumbled from No. 157 to No. 173.

Iowa State similarly lost ground in some of its best-ranked subjects:

In plant and animal science, ISU dropped from No. 23 to No. 29;

In agricultural sciences it ticked down from No. 36 to No. 37;

In environment and ecology, it slipped from No. 145 to No. 155;

In economics and business, ISU dipped from No. 173 to No. 177;

And in engineering it fell from No. 191 to No. 208;

This year’s U.S. News global rankings includes schools from 86 countries, with the United States tallying the most at 255. China has the second-most at 176, followed by the United Kingdom with 87, France with 70, and Germany with 68. Just two countries are represented in the overall top 10: the U.S. and the U.K.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
College Guide 2020

Ready for the next step? Learn about Iowa Colleges and Universities!

Read Now
Gazette Marketing
Kids Gazette

Engage the kids with our Kids Articles, Worksheets, Free Printables, Fun Activities, and more!

Digital Kids Gazette
Gazette Marketing
Sale! Ties to Our Past Hardcover - $15

A memorable gift for any Cedar Rapids history buff. Get this hardcover edition, on sale now!

Buy Now

Among the top five internationally, the United States has the top four: Harvard University at No. 1, followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, and University of California-Berkeley at No. 4. The University of Oxford in the U.K. comes in at No. 5.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

Miller

The Gazette

All articles by Vanessa

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Education ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Title IX complaint against University of Iowa demands new women's sports like wresting, rugby

School-business partnerships learn to adapt to pandemic, Iowa Ideas panelists say

University of Iowa diversity training review nears its end

Hancher, Quixotic team up for 'Illuminated' evening

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa can't spend $20 million in coronavirus aid on computer system, regulators say

First snow this season arrives in Iowa, with 5 inches in Cedar Rapids and more near Des Moines

Former Iowa football players threaten lawsuit, demand $20 million, firing of Gary Barta, Kirk and Brian Ferentz

Hospitalizations continue to rise in Iowa as state's total count of COVID-19 cases nears 108,000

Here's why Iowa voters are being asked to vote on a constitutional convention

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.