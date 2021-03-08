University of Northern Iowa promises return to in-person education next fall

Similar to an announcement from the University of Iowa last month promising a more traditional on-campus experience next fall, the University of Northern Iowa on Monday vowed a “return to the high-quality, in-person education we are known for” in the coming academic year.

In a message to campus, UNI President Mark Nook said his institution for fall 2021 will maintain “some of our classroom safety measures” while also upping capacity in classrooms, dining centers, and common spaces. UNI will reopen retail dining operations and resume on-campus events.

Nook, in his message, conceded UNI will continue monitoring public health advisories and will maintain “some online options” for those interested.

“The past year has been a challenge for our campus community and I thank all of our students, staff and faculty for doing their part to keep each other safe,” Nook said in his message, which came nearly one year after all three public universities imposed an immediate shift to virtual education upon the pandemic’s arrival to the United States and Iowa.

Following the complete shutdown of most in-person learning and work across Iowa’s public universities last spring, all three cautiously reopened in the fall for a starkly different student experience — without large in-person lectures, dining hall meals, tailgating and football excursions, and other campus rites.

Many students had only online classes. They lost the freedom to pop into open residence hall rooms. They missed traditional Greek system rush — if they wanted it. And many left campus altogether — hoping for a redo next year.

UI officials last month — like UNI — promised to set the stage for an “on-campus, residential experience in fall 2021” by holding “as many face-to-face courses as possible while maintaining flexibility.”

This year, UI courses of 50 or more students shifted online, along with those taught by instructors requesting as much, meaning three-quarters of UI undergraduate instruction happened virtually. Next year, courses with fewer than 150 students will happen in person.

“This means some lecture sections with more than 150 students may be moved online, while discussion and lab sections meet in person,” according to a February UI message. “Instructors who wish to hold a large lecture in person or move a smaller course online must submit a request and rationale.”

ISU and UNI moved fewer courses into the entirely-virtual realm — percentage-wise — and UNI this week reported it’s offering this semester about 70 percent of classes in person.

“The university has maintained a high level of in-person courses throughout the pandemic,” according to a UNI message. “University leaders predict that moving forward, approximately 10-15 percent of its courses will be offered online — specifically general education and other high-demand courses.”

Iowa State has not released details about its plans for next fall.

But all three recently announced plans for some in-person graduation events, after Republican lawmakers proposed a bill that would have required them to do so.

The universities canceled in-person commencement ceremonies last spring, replacing those celebrations with virtual and video-recorded events and messages. They nixed face-to-face 2020 winter commencement as well, and UI and UNI had delivered the “disappointing” news that this spring’s graduation again would be all online — until the legislation was proposed.

All three universities are hammering out details of their commencement options and fall offerings. And all three are doing so after suffering enrollment losses this academic year, at least in part due to the non-traditional college experience the pandemic forced upon the campuses.

