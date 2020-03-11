CORONAVIRUS

University of Iowa suspending 'face-to-face' instruction for two weeks, on COVID-19 concerns

The Old Capitol Building and Jessup Hall (left) on the Pentacrest on campus of the University of Iowa in Iowa City on We
The Old Capitol Building and Jessup Hall (left) on the Pentacrest on campus of the University of Iowa in Iowa City on Wednesday, April 30, 2014. (The Gazette)
12:58PM | Wed, March 11, 2020

12:00PM | Wed, March 11, 2020

WHO declares that coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic

10:47AM | Wed, March 11, 2020

For first time in 45 years, SaPaDaPaSo parade canceled in Cedar Rapids, on coron ...

08:09AM | Wed, March 11, 2020

University of Iowa hospitals treating first COVID-19 patient, in 'critical condi ...

07:43AM | Wed, March 11, 2020

COVID-19 live updates for March 11: SaPaDaPaSo parade canceled

06:00AM | Wed, March 11, 2020

Iowa Association of Business and Industry lowers second-quarter expectations
The University of Iowa on Wednesday announced to its community that it’s “suspending face-to-face instruction for two weeks following spring break.”

The university, from March 23 to April 3, will move to virtual instruction, according to the email that came from UI President Bruce Harreld and Provost Montse Fuentes.

“We are making this decision proactively to maintain the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and patients and in conjunction with the governor and Board of Regents, State of Iowa,” according to the message. “We will continue to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).”

After spring break — during the period of virtual education — students can either stay home or return to their residence hall, off-campus housing, or another location.

“Residence halls and dining services will remain open, and we urge all students to make the choice that is best for their own personal health and safety,” according to the communication. “Our campus will remain open to serve those who rely on the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, library services, and recreation and athletics facilities.”

In providing specific information about instruction, UI administrators said during the two week stretch of virtual education that lectures, discussion sessions, seminars, and other similar classroom settings will move to virtual instruction “to the greatest extent possible.”

The campus is evaluating how to best provide in a virtual capacity more interactive classroom experiences — like laboratory or performance classes — and “will provide specific guidance by March 20.”

After this guidance from the provost, colleges are planning to share additional information with faculty regarding virtual instruction, and then faculty will communicate with students about specific courses, according to the communication.

Regarding faculty and staff, the university “is preparing plans for telecommuting opportunities, when appropriate, for faculty and staff,” and it’s asking them to direct questions to supervisors or human resources representatives.

Check back for more updates.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

