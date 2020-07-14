CORONAVIRUS

For return during COVID-19, Iowa universities address questions of compliance, stress personal responsibility

Faculty, staff, students must commit: 'I have read, understand, and am willing to follow the procedures'

The Pentacrest on the campus of the University of Iowa including the Old Capitol Building (center), Macbride Hall (top l
The Pentacrest on the campus of the University of Iowa including the Old Capitol Building (center), Macbride Hall (top left), Jessup Hall (bottom left), Schaeffer Hall (top right), and MacLean Hall (bottom right) in an aerial photograph. (The Gazette/file photo)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:08PM | Tue, July 14, 2020

For return during COVID-19, Iowa universities address questions of com ...

01:21PM | Tue, July 14, 2020

Hospitalizations climb for Iowa COVID-19 cases; Van Buren County recor ...

12:45PM | Tue, July 14, 2020

Test Iowa audit shows coronavirus testing reporting process illegal, r ...

08:00AM | Tue, July 14, 2020

Iowa City joins fight over Trump's foreign students policy
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s public universities preparing to reopen for fall — bringing back to campus tens of thousands of students next month, even as COVID-19 cases surge — are relying heavily on faculty, staff, and student behavior to make it happen safely.

In that employees are returning first — with phased reopenings planned across the three campuses this summer — many are undergoing new coronavirus training and being asked to commit to compliance.

“By checking this box, I acknowledge that I have read, understand, and am willing to follow the procedures detailed in this document so that I can do my part to lower the risk to myself and others on campus,” according to a new UI “employee health and safety” commitment form.

Students will be asked to commit to similar documented COVID-19 procedures, including wearing face coverings in all university buildings when social distancing isn’t possible; maintaining 6 feet of separation as much as possible; frequently washing and sanitizing hands; and self-isolating if coronavirus symptoms present.

Per the document, employees should inform human resources and leave work if they become ill. Anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 must self-isolate until they’ve gone three days fever-free, have improved symptoms, and have allowed at least 10 days to lapse since symptoms first appeared.

‘Cooperate fully’

The faculty, staff, and student commitment — which comes as a sort of answer to oft-asked questions about safety rules enforcement and compliance — states UI community members also must “cooperate fully and honestly with contact tracing efforts to determine whether I might have exposed others to COVID-19 in or outside the workplace.”

The document commits anyone identified as having been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case to get tested and self-isolate. It also asks anyone who suspects he or she has been exposed to report the potential contact to a campus representative and cooperate with testing, isolation, and tracing.

“We will utilize a student agreement regarding expectations for compliance similar to the employee agreement that requires submission before the start of the fall 2020 semester, to increase accountability,” UI Dean of Students Angie Reams said in recent UI presentation about fall plans. “This agreement will be delivered in combination with the training that will be provided to students starting in August.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Reams in that presentation said the student agreement will be administered in combination with training in August, and she stressed enforcement will be community-based and peer-focused.

“Enforcement of the expectations will be achieved primarily through education, awareness, and providing support to those who attempt to fulfill the procedures required to return to campus,” she said. “The university’s primary goal is to achieve a voluntary compliance with COVID-19-related expectations … We intend for enforcement to be a positive initial experience highlighting a healthy campus culture and instilling a culture of peer-to-peer empowerment.”

‘Community-based compliance’

Among other university safety mandates affecting all aspects of campus life is one limiting residence hall visitors to one at a time per resident. But UI Vice President for Student Life Sarah Hansen acknowledged the university doesn’t have a way to monitor everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“This is going to be a community-based compliance system,” Hansen said during one of the recent UI return-for-fall presentations. “Residents will be educated about escorting their guests to their room, and we’ll deal individually with any violations of those policies.”

UI officials Monday reiterated in stronger terms the face-covering mandate — reporting in a campus message, “You must wear applicable face coverings” when you’re on campus and not in a private office or residence hall room.

Iowa State University also recently mandated face coverings — which the institutions are providing to students in a welcome-back-to-campus safety kit and also through on-site stations.

“Face coverings are a key element of our ‘new normal,’” Wintersteen recently shared in a campus communication, adding. “We do not want face coverings to become a source of conflict on our campus.

“Creating positive reinforcement regarding wearing face coverings is the best method to encourage compliance,” she said. “Where this does not work, enforcement policies and procedures, which are currently being formed, will be applied.”

In a Winstersteen message this week, she laid out more fall plans for undergraduate and graduate students, including that they all have laptop computers or other mobile device appropriate to their learning needs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Holding Our Own

Receive a $20 gift card when you spend $150 at local Johnson County participating businesses!

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Rally CAP Challenge

Let's Rally! Support local and join the Rally C.A.P. Challenge

Join Challenge
Gazette Marketing
Kids Gazette

Engage the kids with our Kids Articles, Worksheets, Free Printables, Fun Activities, and more!

Digital Kids Gazette

The mandate aims to serve students by, among other things, improving their access to online course content; preparing them for success in a fluid, hybrid learning environment that could quickly shift; and reducing the risk of spread through shared computers in labs that will be closed this fall.

For those without laptops, loaners are available, according to Wintersteen’s message.

University of Northern Iowa has its own set of trainings and mandates, including required face coverings in campus buildings where social distancing can’t be maintained.

And with UNI and Iowa State planning to start the fall semester early on Aug. 17, both aim to have their campuses and departments back open Aug. 3.

At Iowa State, that involves staggered worksite schedules and some continued telecommuting, in some cases. At UNI, it requires new employee COVID-19 training.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:08PM | Tue, July 14, 2020

For return during COVID-19, Iowa universities address questions of com ...

01:21PM | Tue, July 14, 2020

Hospitalizations climb for Iowa COVID-19 cases; Van Buren County recor ...

12:45PM | Tue, July 14, 2020

Test Iowa audit shows coronavirus testing reporting process illegal, r ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Miller

The Gazette

All articles by Vanessa

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Hospitalizations climb for Iowa COVID-19 cases; Van Buren County records first death

Test Iowa audit shows coronavirus testing reporting process illegal, risky

Iowa City joins fight over Trump's foreign students policy

Cedar Rapids will require face masks, shields if students return to class

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Black Lives Matter demands reach Cedar Rapids school board

19-year-old shot to death Sunday in Cedar Rapids was Kennedy High football player

Have you seen Uncle Sam in Cedar Rapids? He wants you to vote

U.S. carries out 1st federal execution since 2003; Iowa murderer's death set for Friday

Boxers or briefs? Both are comedian's cover charge for shows in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate