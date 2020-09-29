University of Iowa RAs demand 'hazard pay' for threat of COVID-19 exposure

A group of University of Iowa resident assistants are demanding hazard pay for this academic year, arguing, “We consistently find ourselves exposed to COVID-19, a dangerous and deadly virus that has led to the deaths of over 955,000 people worldwide this past year alone.”

What UI officials described as a “small group of RAs” launched an online petition seeking “additional pay for performing hazardous duty or work involving physical hardship” on Sept. 21, listing justifications for the extra compensation and airing “hazardous situations we find ourselves in.”

The RAs, among other things, reported:

Delivering items and meals to COVID-positive students living on isolation floors in residence halls, “which requires us to enter the isolation hallway and physically wait until we watch the student take their food to ensure it is delivered;”

Returning 20 minutes later, should an isolated resident fail to answer the door;

Helping COVID-positive students move into isolation;

Cleaning “biohazardous material, including vomit and blood, from both known and unknown sources, leading to an increased risk of coming into contact with COVID-19;”

And enforcing a one-guest-per-person policy in residence hall rooms “by asking additional students to leave the room, including when those students are intoxicated and refusing/unable to wear masks or social distance from the resident assistant and others.”

Since early July, 21 UI resident assistants have resigned — including 10 before the start of classes, according to University Housing and Dining Director Von Stange. Because UI Housing and Dining builds a robust pool of alternates during the recruitment process, most vacancies are filled in under two weeks.

The university currently has 153 of its needed 156 RA positions filled, Stange said, noting verbal offers have been extended to potential hires.

“We know this year has presented additional challenges for our RAs, just as it has for all our employees,” Stange told The Gazette in an email. “And as student employees, we are paying close attention to their well-being. We have modified (are continuing to modify and adapt) our practices to ensure both staff health and safety and student support.”

When an RA resigns, he or she can choose to stay in the halls or move off campus — and many do, Stange said.

Similarly, UI has seen a sharp uptick in residence hall students canceling housing contracts so far in this semester — different from any before it due to COVID-19 and the complexities it’s created.

Between the start of move-in Aug. 14 and the extended deadline to request contract release without financial penalty on Sept. 10, UI Housing and Dining processed 696 cancellations. The division has processed another 15 since — totaling 711.

Of the 696 students who canceled pre-deadline, 378 have said they plan to live on campus in the spring, according to Stange.

Although the novelty of this semester makes comparison difficult, Stange said, 133 students canceled their contracts between Aug. 17 and Dec. 21 last fall.

The cancellations bring the UI residence hall population to 4,810 students — well below its typical capacity of 6,742. This year the capacity is lower due to the elimination of most quad and triple rooms and the need to reserve residence hall space for isolating and quarantining students.

On Sept. 4, the 10th day of classes, Stange said 5,218 students were living in the halls.

“This is a highly atypical year,” he said in an email. “Housing contracts are typically binding seven days after they are issued, meaning that any cancellation after that time carries a financial penalty. However, given the dynamic nature of the fall semester, we continued to extend that deadline.”

UI Housing and Dining, according to campus officials, prepared extensively for this fall — affecting student residents and resident assistants. All students, according to Stange, received protective equipment kits upon arrival to campus, and RAs recently got a second one — meaning they’ve each received “four reusable cloth masks, six disposable masks, and two face shields.”

He confirmed RAs are tasked with educating students about COVID-19 polices, directing those moving into isolation, prepping a room for “contactless check-in and contactless meal delivery,” and he said the assistants have access to gloves and disposable masks in every building.

“Room prep involves going into a clean, unoccupied student room to place the welcome bag and supplies for incoming students and to put the room keys in the room for the incoming student,” Stange said. “Contact is largely avoided, but if it occurs it is brief and minimal.”

But RAs in their petition argue UI officials did not consider “the full scope of the situation resident assistants would be facing during these unprecedented times.”

“From the unsafe conditions we are working in, to the additional duties directly related to COVID-19 we have taken on during this academic year, we require and deserve additional income in the form of hazard pay in addition to our regular stipend,” according to the petition, which as of Tuesday had 123 signatures.

In a letter earlier this summer, a group of “concerned resident assistants” urged UI administrators to take a series of actions in advance of the fall semester. Those demands included re-evaluating “the effectiveness of your plan to enforce safety and COVID-19 related requirements in the residence halls by formally incorporating the RA perspective.”

In response to the more recent petition for hazard pay, Stange said UI Housing and Dining staff members are “working to address RA concerns and will communicate directly with the RA staff.”

Responding to questions about resignations among Iowa State University resident assistants — which it calls community advisors — officials earlier this month said they’ve had two since the beginning of August and none related to COVID-19.

ISU’s Department of Residence is reporting a full staff of 169 community advisors, according to communications manager Brittany Rutherford.

