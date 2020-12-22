University of Iowa presidential search meetings blocked public participation

IOWA CITY — A committee searching for the University of Iowa’s next president this month held a series of 10 virtual listening sessions — with its last one Tuesday — seeking faculty, staff, and student feedback about what the campus community wants in its next leader.

But none of those Zoom sessions were open to the public or recorded for public release — despite the broad public interest in Iowa’s oldest university, which receives millions in state appropriations, and even as such in-person sessions for past searches were open to the general public.

The inaccessible virtual meetings also come after the 2015 search to replace outgoing UI President Sally Mason drew widespread criticism — even litigation settled with a UI payout and promise to do better — over transparency concerns and its rebuff of shared governance values.

After launching a search to replace retiring UI President Bruce Harreld in November, the university Dec. 8 announced the 10 campus listening sessions via message posted to Iowa Now — pitched as a “one-stop source for University of Iowa news aimed at faculty, staff, and students on campus, as well as alumni, families, fans, and friends everywhere.”

The message about the listening sessions included Zoom links, meeting IDs, and pass codes. But only viewers with HawkIDs could access the meetings — which were capped at 300 participants.

Because Iowa’s Open Meetings Act requires both a majority of committee members to be present and that they deliberate or take action “on a matter within the body’s charge,” Board of Regents spokesman Josh Lehman said the closed meetings did not violate state laws.

“These listening sessions are an opportunity for the search consultant, AGB, to receive information from constituent groups regarding preferred attributes for the next president of the university,” Lehman told The Gazette. “These sessions do not include deliberation or action among the committee members. Committee members simply listen to the sessions.”

When asked whether the board could provide video recordings of the virtual sessions to the general public and The Gazette, Lehman said the sessions weren’t recorded.

“Due to COVID-19, these listening sessions are virtual,” he said. “As they are not official meetings of the search committee, they are not recorded. A HawkID is required to ensure only members of the campus community are able to participate.”

Even if the closed meetings are not in technical violation of Iowa law, Iowa Freedom of Information Council Executive Director Randy Evans said the format for the sessions “certainly does not live up to the spirit of Iowa’s public meetings laws.”

“Nothing in the law prevents the search committee from having these sessions open and accessible to everyone,” he said. “It is disappointing that people who do not have a HawkID are prevented from listening to these sessions — especially when the website for the search emphasizes how this will be an open process.”

After the university’s 2015 search incited such widespread concern among campus constituents and beyond — yielding a sanction from the American Association of University Professors — a group of campus and Board of Regents leaders collaborated on a list of “best practices” for a next search.

That document, which the search committee has referenced several times in its early discussions, notes group members shall “maintain their involvement in a consistent and open manner throughout the search process.”

“The new president will serve a much broader group than people who carry UI IDs,” Evans said, making the case for listening session transparency. “Taxpayers of Iowa, parents of UI students, graduates of the UI, and people who rely on the University of Iowa hospitals all have an interest in the selection process.

“They should not be prevented from watching these listening sessions because of a format that certainly is anti-transparent.”

Evans noted criticism of the last search process that led to the AAUP sanction and lawsuits, including one accusing the UI search committee of holding inaccessible off-site interviews with semifinalists; closing meetings in violation of proper procedures; inappropriately shuttering some discussions; and making decisions in secret that should have been made in the open.

UI in that case denied wrongdoing but agreed to pay its accuser $55,000 in attorney fees via a settlement that required, among other things, future UI search committees to post meeting notices and agendas; livestream all open portions of meetings; and retain recordings online for 90 days.

“It appears that members of the Board of Regents and members of this search committee learned nothing from that embarrassing experience,” Evans said.

The Board of Regents on Tuesday did not immediately provide numbers to The Gazette of participants in the 10 listening sessions, which wrapped with a student session at noon.

The UI presidential search committee website does provide a space for anyone to share “concerns, questions, or thoughts regarding the presidential search process or candidates.” The feedback form — which allows for anonymity — warns, “all form submissions must be made available to the public in the event of a Freedom of Information Act request.”

Outgoing UI President Harreld announced Oct. 1 his plans to retire once a successor is hired and acclimated in the job. That announcement came three years before Harreld’s current contract is set to expire in 2023 and one year after he agreed to an extension that came with a $2.33 million deferred compensation payout.

Harreld forfeits that compensation if he ends his employment with the university or Board of Regents early. But he still could collect if he stays on in some capacity — even if not as UI president.

The Board of Regents Monday announced the UI presidential search committee will hold its next virtual meeting Dec. 30 at 9 a.m. An agenda for that discussion, which will be live streamed and open to the public, includes discussion of presidential attributes and the position description along with next steps.

