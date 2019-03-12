UI ordered to pay millions in another contractor dispute - this time about the football practice facility

IOWA CITY — Another contractor has won millions in a spat with the University of Iowa over payment for campus construction — although UI representatives, again, are fighting the award and the contractor’s efforts to compel payment.

A Johnson County jury Feb. 25 sided with A&P Samuels Group — which years ago accused UI of breaching its contract for work on its football practice facility — and ordered UI pay $2.6 million, plus interest. After correcting some of the charges, that award was trimmed to $2.3 million, which attorneys for A&P Samuels sought to obtain swiftly, immediately filing paperwork asking the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office to execute the award by garnishing Board of Regents bank accounts.

Board attorneys countered with arguments the deadline for fighting the verdict hadn’t passed and — regardless — the university is immune from such execution as a state entity with property that serves a “vital public interest,” according to court documents.

Johnson County District Court Judge Paul Miller on March 7 agreed with UI that it will have the money to make good on its debts “in the event it is unsuccessful in arguing its post-trial motions.”

“The court is mindful of the fact that this litigation has been ongoing for many years,” Miller wrote in his ruling. “However, Iowa is entitled to make good faith arguments in post-trial motions, and the time for the filing of such motions has not yet passed.”

The lawsuit and post-award back-and-forth echoes recent drama that followed a high-profile dispute between contractors and UI on its $360-plus million, 14-story Stead Family Children’s Hospital that opened in February 2017 after months of delays and thousands of design changes.

An arbitration panel in February 2018 — after months of backdoor negotiations — ordered UI pay Modern Piping Inc., of Cedar Rapids, about $21.5 million. Modern Piping attorneys similarly asked the sheriff to execute the order and garnish UI bank accounts, even filing a motion suggesting authorities tap UI resources not “necessary and proper for carrying out its general purpose, such as Jackson Pollock’s Mural.”

“Mural” is the UI Museum of Art’s most famous piece, gifted in 1951 and appraised at $140 million. The judge in that case also supported halting execution of the award until after UI exhausted its appeal options — even as interest continued to accrue.

The Court of Appeals in January sided with Modern Piping in one aspect of the case — that the arbitration panel was immune from legal action UI took against it for agreeing to simultaneously consider Modern Piping’s disputes on both the Children’s Hospital and Hancher Auditorium.

Still before the appellate court is the fundamental disagreement over merits of the award — although a chief judge last week filed a notice the panel will not hear oral arguments in that case and rule based on documents instead.

And then there’s the UI spat with Merit Construction, which also sued over payment on the Children’s Hospital and also won an award in arbitration — this one, finalized Feb. 19, worth about $10 million. Attorneys for Merit filed motions to confirm the award, and a judge last week agreed to give the university until April 3 to respond.

As for the most recent award to A&P Samuels related to work on the first phase of Iowa’s 102,000-square-foot, $55 million Indoor Practice Facility — which opened in 2012 — UI on Friday fought the order by requesting a new trial, citing court errors during the first one.

The university, according to its request, accused the court of failing to admit an exhibit UI found “clearly relevant” and of improperly instructing jurors. It also, among other things, accused A&P Samuels of providing prejudicial information by telling jurors the Board of Regents drove it out of business and then stating during closing arguments that it’s a “viable business.”

The university argued the jury was influenced “by passion and prejudice,” as evidenced by a jury question about legal fees.

“No claim was made for attorney fees, and the question clearly indicates an intent to punish Iowa,” according to the UI request for a new trial. “The court acknowledged the juror question made little sense.”

The university contested amounts awarded in the final jury verdict and argued, in sum, “the verdict fails to do substantial justice.”

A judge has not issued an order following the request for a new trial. UI officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Gazette on Tuesday.

In a statement, the contractor notes its battle over unpaid work on the UI practice facility has lasted six-plus years. The award, according to that statement, rectifies damages “resulting from the delay in payment and unwillingness of the university to settle the claim in a reasonable time frame.”

“Sid Samuels, president of The Samuels Group, was pleased with the verdict, stating the University of Iowa had no justifiable reason to treat them unfairly and withhold payment for over six years because they delivered on their contractual obligation to construct the practice facility on-time and within budget,” according to the statement.

