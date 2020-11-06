CORONAVIRUS

University of Iowa hospitals eyes $1.35 million lease for COVID-19 storage

'UIHC has greatly increased its emergency pandemic stock'

The University of Iowa Health Care complex in Iowa City will be asking the Iowa Board of Regents next week to let it lea
The University of Iowa Health Care complex in Iowa City will be asking the Iowa Board of Regents next week to let it lease additional warehouse storage for personal protective equipment stock the hospital has acquired because of the COVID=19 pandemic. (The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:21PM | Fri, November 06, 2020

Marion Library closes Uptown location for two weeks due to COVID-19 up ...

04:20PM | Fri, November 06, 2020

University of Iowa hospitals eyes $1.35 million lease for COVID-19 sto ...

03:17PM | Fri, November 06, 2020

Jones County COVID-19 numbers almost double in two days

01:32PM | Fri, November 06, 2020

Iowa State offers pre-holiday-travel COVID-19 testing as campuses issu ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

IOWA CITY — COVID-19 has altered many aspects of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics operations — including employee safety protocols — prompting the facility to stock up on protective gear and now seek warehouse space to store a decade-worth of supplies.

Iowa’s Board of Regents next week will consider a UIHC request to lease 15,047 square feet of warehouse space for the next 10 years from Hubbard Warehouse I for — among other things — “COVID-19 pandemic related storage.”

The space sits adjacent a 27,000-square-foot UIHC warehouse at 3400 Second St. in Coralville.

If approved, the deal would cost UIHC $1.35 million over the decade — $130,000 annually for the first five years and $139,750 annually for the last five.

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the downstream effects of its supply chain, UIHC has greatly increased its emergency pandemic stock — as well as its stock of high-use medical supplies,” according to the UIHC request to the Board of Regents.

UIHC officials in the pandemic’s early months were expressly worried about personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies — like masks, gloves and gowns. With COVID-19 cases soaring nationally and jumping locally, UIHC imposed emergency preservation protocols allowing health care providers to use the same mask repeatedly and letting employees who were not on the front lines wear homemade cloth masks.

Although UIHC over time ramped up its PPE supplies to a comfortable level, executives noted persisting “vulnerabilities in health care’s global supply chain as a reaction to the current/future pandemic.”

“There is less confidence in handling key PPE in a just-in-time stock approach due to this global shift,” according to the UIHC request. “Additional supplies procured by UIHC have helped to safeguard the hospital from supply chain disruptions and large spikes in demand.”

But, officials added, they have no place to put the supplies.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“These supplies are currently being stored in areas that are taking up space needed for other operations,” the request states.“Further, they are stored in locations that make access and rotation of stock difficult and inefficient.”

Among UIHC’s many PPE protocols, all staff in clinical settings must wear medical-grade masks and eye protection — with face shields preferred over goggles. The campus also made masks and sanitizer widely available for visitors and others.

UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekeran told reporters earlier this week his campus has sufficient protective gear at this time — even as it ramps up stage one of its surge plan in response to soaring COVID-19 case numbers statewide and an uptick in its coronavirus patients.

The warehouse, if approved, also could store durable medical equipment supplies and medical equipment purchased for capital projects.

“It is a relatively new building and in exceptional condition, which is important considering the storage environment requirements (including climate control) of medical equipment and supplies,” the request states.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:21PM | Fri, November 06, 2020

Marion Library closes Uptown location for two weeks due to COVID-19 up ...

04:20PM | Fri, November 06, 2020

University of Iowa hospitals eyes $1.35 million lease for COVID-19 sto ...

03:17PM | Fri, November 06, 2020

Jones County COVID-19 numbers almost double in two days
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Jones County COVID-19 numbers almost double in two days

Iowa State offers pre-holiday-travel COVID-19 testing as campuses issue Thanksgiving warnings

Iowa coronavirus hospitalzions surpass 900

More students, staff quarantining in Eastern Iowa school districts as COVID-19 rates rise

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Mercy Medical Center to close primary care clinic

Biden overtakes Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia, inching closer to win

Large tree debris pile burning at Tait Cummins Park

6 families with housing vouchers still await homes after being displaced by derecho

Reynolds says election validates Iowa's COVID-19 response as she urges steps to stop the spread

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe