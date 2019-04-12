University of Iowa hits snag in search of multi-media marketing partner

The University of Iowa is considering its next move in a search for “creative” branding and marketing opportunities after its first attempt to secure proposals from committed and successful suppliers hit a snag.

In its initial call for “experienced, financially sound, responsible, and forward-thinking marketing” firms to craft a “comprehensive and cutting-edge marketing program” for the campus as a whole, UI asked bidders to submit with their proposals payment worth 5 percent of a contract’s first year.

The idea, according to UI spokeswoman Jeneane Beck, was to ensure vendors are committed.

“The outcome of this bid should result in revenue to the university and therefore we only want serious bidders,” Beck told The Gazette in January when asked about the bid-security requirement. “We also expect them to perform to their proposals, so once an award is made, the security is changed to a performance bond.”

The performance bond further commits a selected vendor to success, in that it requires – upon notice of an award and in subsequent years – a surety bond “as security for faithful performance of the contract.”

The university reported six people from two companies attended a pre-proposal conference in January to ask questions or clarify their understanding of the UI expectations. Bids were due Feb. 8, and the university isn’t disclosing how many proposals it received.

But Beck said UI did not choose a supplier or award a contract “because vendors were not able to meet our performance bond requirements.” And the university Feb. 14 issued a revised call for suppliers interested in helping with campus-wide marketing and branding that dropped the demand for bid and performance security.

The window for proposals on that revised appeal closed March 1, and the university hasn’t awarded a contract – which, according to Beck, means officials can’t discuss it further, including whether any firms submitted proposals or how many.

She wouldn’t elaborate on why interested firms failed to meet the original performance bond requirements, but subsequent bid documents indicate “bonding requirements have been removed due to the fact that services will be new to the university,” making it hard to guess contract values.

Although a relatively novel campuswide multi-media marketing rights agreement would be the first of its kind for UI, Hawkeyes Athletics and dozens of other major university athletic departments nationally for years have been contracting out exclusive advertising rights at games, during weekly coaching shows, and on ticket stubs, new conference backdrops, seat cushions, and even arena floors.

UI Athletics’ now 13-year-old agreement with Learfield Communications, for example, has enabled the branding of Carver-Hawkeye Arena’s floor as “Mediacom Court” during basketball and volleyball games and “Mediacom Mat” for all wrestling events – boosting athletics revenue.

And that is the point of the UI search for a campuswide marketing partner. In the wake of tens of millions in state funding cuts that have prompted pay and construction freezes, center closures, tuition increases, and concerns with faculty retention, reputation, and rankings, UI is scrambling for alternate revenue streams.

The institution is not shy about its motivation in soliciting vendors “capable of providing a broad range of strategic branding and partnerships” to promote the university.

“Supplier shall leverage these partnerships to increase revenue, student/faculty/staff recruitment and retention as well as engagement of university alumni,” according to the UI revised call for proposals.

Services could include advertisement across multiple media platforms; establishment of a preferred bank or credit union; use of retail space locations; promotional products; and events.

“Supplier shall be required to collaborate and work with any established partnerships as needed by the university, inclusive of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics,” according to the bid documents. “This agreement does not supersede or negate existing agreements.”

The Hawkeye Athletics deal with Learfield began in 2006 and has been extended to 2026. Learfield recently launched a spinoff of its athletics promotional work under the name, “Campus+.” That division “drives new revenues and business partnerships specifically designed to align priority university initiatives with the corporate community.”

In its search for new revenue streams, UI also is considering partnering with an outside firm to operate its utility system. Under that conceived partnership, UI would receive an upfront payment it could place into an endowment, producing annual proceeds that could be invested back into the UI core mission. The partner, meanwhile, would receive steady income for its services.

The university had planned to issue a request for qualifications from prospective suppliers April 1, but it still has not.