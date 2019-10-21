University of Iowa Health Care creates $345,000 'chief growth officer' job

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa Health Care — facing mounting patient demands stressing staff, facilities, and resources — has created a new $345,000 position focused on growth across its $2.4 billion system.

Following a national two-month search, Chicago-based health care strategist Timothy Y. Kan on Dec. 2 will start as UIHC’s first-ever chief growth officer. On top of his base annual salary of $345,000, Kan will receive a $55,000 “transition allowance” and the opportunity for $69,000 in incentive pay — based on institutional and individual goals and the system’s financial performance.

The newly-crafted position — charged with, among other things, “proactively identifying potential partner organizations” — was posted June 28, with the application period closed Aug. 15. Officials didn’t answer The Gazette’s questions about how many candidates a 12-member search committee considered or how many finalists they interviewed.

But UI Hospitals and Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekaran on Sept. 25 sent Kan an offer letter expressing enthusiasm “about the possibility of you joining University of Iowa Health Care.”

“You will report to me, working closely and collaboratively with all members of the health care management team,” Gunasekaran wrote. “We are very excited that you have chosen to share your talents with one of the top academic medical centers and public universities in the country.”

Gunasekaran and his colleagues last month told the Board of Regents that UIHC facilities are maxed out, putting pressure on budgets, staffers, and the university’s ability to fulfill its mission to serve the sickest of the sick across Iowa and the Midwest.

“If we had more beds, we could serve more Iowans,” Gunasekaran reported during the September regents meeting, noting UIHC is butting up against its carrying capacity. “We continue to experience a lot more Iowans who would have liked to have gotten admitted.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Patient gripes over wait times and delays in getting admitted raise the question, according to Gunasekaran, “How are we going to manage this situation as we continue to stay very full?”

That begs another the question, UI President Bruce Harreld chimed in during the September hospitals presentation.

“And the answer is yes, we are looking at adding capacity,” Harreld said.

Administrators at the time didn’t elaborate on specific ideas for growth and expansion in services, partnerships, and facilities — except to transfer $25 million for a public-private dialysis collaboration, which the university since has curtailed. A chunk of that $25 million also was to go toward an inpatient rehabilitation hospital to serve the region — although few details have been released.

A job description for the hospital’s new growth officer charges him to “proactively identify potential partnership opportunities within key strategic markets and provide guidance relative to opportunities for partnership, affiliation, and merger and acquisition discussions.”

More than a year ago, UIHC — after committing tens of millions to form a network of health care providers — announced plans to exit its UI Health Alliance and dissolve the group’s accountable care organization, paying as much of $7.5 million “to meet cash flow requirements to facilitate discontinuance.” The alliance had amounted to a partnership with MercyCare Service Corporation, Genesis Health System, and Great River Health Systems.

Beyond new partnerships, Kan as UIHC chief growth officer must identify trends, novel programs, and emerging markets that will drive growth opportunities. He must translate budget targets and strategic plans into actions that guide resource allocation and personnel.

And he must ensure message and brand consistency aligned with UIHC goals.

According to the job posting, a UIHC chief growth officer must have experience managing “complex change initiatives in a health care environment.”

Kan most recently served as a director at Navigant Consulting, a Chicago-based firm, where he led their strategy practice for the organization’s west region. He boasts more than 20 years of experience in enterprise and service line strategy, organizational integration, and performance improvement, according to UIHC.

He earned a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University; a master of arts in medical sciences from the Boston University School of Medicine; and a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical engineering from the McCormick School of Engineering at Northwestern.

Kan, in a statement, said UIHC is “uniquely positions to continue to grow and innovate care delivery.”

“With more Iowans than ever seeking care from UI Health Care,” Gunasekaran said in a statement, “it is key for us to have an experienced leader to help identify and guide new programs and opportunities that will better serve our patients.”

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com