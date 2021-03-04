University of Iowa Graduate Dean John Keller stepping down

IOWA CITY — Ending his run as the longest serving graduate dean in the Big Ten, John Keller on Thursday announced he’s stepping down from his role as University of Iowa associate provost and dean July 31 — although he’ll remain on faculty as a tenured professor and as a “special assistant to the provost.”

Keller — who’s been UI associate provost for graduate and professional education and dean of the Graduate College since 2002, after stepping in as interim for two years — also will continue to co-chair the committee tasked with leading the university’s search for a new president.

Having started his 33-year stretch on the UI campus as an associate professor in the College of Dentistry in 1988, Keller on Aug. 1 will remain a professor in the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery while also serving as a leader on “several projects already underway in the Office of the Provost.”

Keller’s resignation follows a string of other UI administrative departures — including former Provost Montse Fuentes’ resignation; Dental College Dean David Johnson’s early retirement; and UI President Bruce Harreld’s retirement announcement three years before his contract expires.

The university aims to fill Keller’s role via “internal search,” following a recent trend for the campus — which named interim Provost Kevin Kregel to the post permanently and did the same with Dean of Students Angie Reams; Tippie College of Business Dean Amy Kristof-Brown; and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Executive Officer Liz Tovar.

The university also picked internal candidate Sarah Hansen as vice president for student life.

Keller was among the longest serving deans at the university — outserved only by Johnson, who’s retiring this summer after 26 years on the job.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 11 other deans, one is an interim, three were chosen in the last year, three were hired in 2018, two were hired in 2017 and one in 2016.

With Keller’s resignation, College of Pharmacy Dean Donald Letendre — who started in 2007 — will assume the role of more-tenured UI dean.

In his new role, Keller will help develop the university’s 2022-2027 strategic plan; help manage the campus’ new public-private partnership for its utilities operation; and update UI policies “as needed,” according to the UI Office of Strategic Communication.

In a statement, UI President Harreld praised Keller for making a “tremendous difference across campus and within the Graduate College.”

“The university has benefited from his leadership,” Harreld said. “And his efforts have ensured that the Graduate College will be in good hands as he steps down.”

Shortly after Keller arrived at the UI College of Dentistry in 1988, he advanced to professor of dental research and oral and maxillofacial surgery and later served as director for the Biomaterials Research Program in the Dows Institute for Dental Research.

He served on the board of the American Association of Dental Research, including a stint as president, before launching permanently his tenure as associate provost for graduate education and dean of the Graduate College in 2002.

Among his interim service, Keller served as the university’s temporary vice president for the Office of the Vice President for Research and Economic Development from 2017 to 2019.

He’s twice been the chair of the Big Ten Academic Alliance graduate deans group.

In a statement, Keller said he’s “so proud to have spent the majority of my career at Iowa.”

“This university is rich with opportunity, and I am fortunate to have been a part of it,” he said. “I have worked with so many talented students, faculty, and staff to accomplish our goals. One of my most cherished remembrances will be the students I helped mentor through their undergraduate and graduate careers.

“This has been the privilege of my lifetime.”

While dean, Keller helped develop 14 new graduate programs, and crafted and implemented a “model for systematic assessments to improve graduate programs.” The time it takes students to graduate has fallen and completion rates have improved on his watch.

The UI Graduate College, which today accounts for more than one-fifth of the campus’ enrollment and boasts 13 programs in the Top 10 U.S. News & World Report rankings, also approves proposals for new graduate programs, evaluates existing programs, and confers most UI graduate degrees.

The interdisciplinary graduate programs it administers range from genetics to book arts.

Provost Kregel said in a statement that he’s glad Keller will remain with UI and continue serving it “in important ways.”

“During the two decades he has served as dean of the Graduate College, he has had immeasurable impact on graduate and professional education at Iowa, and he has had a positive impact on the lives of thousands of students,” Kregel said.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com