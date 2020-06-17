University of Iowa will move to virtual instruction after Thanksgiving

IOWA CITY — Although the University of Iowa is planning to follow its current academic calendar — which ends the fall semester Dec. 18 — it will move to online-only instruction after Thanksgiving break, delivering final exams remotely, according to a return-to-campus plan made public Wednesday.

Its housing and dining services — including residence halls — will remain open, however, “to serve those who rely on university services,” according to a message from UI President Bruce Harreld and Provost Montse Fuentes.

Classes involving clinical and experiential activities — like labs — will be handled on a case-by-case basis, according to the administrative message that addressed many highly-anticipated details of an unprecedented fall that comes amid a global pandemic that shut down the campus mid-March.

Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa last week unveiled their return-to-campus plans for fall, with many similar mitigation measures — although both those schools are ending the fall semester the day before Thanksgiving.

That means while UI students will be wrapping their courses online in December, ISU and UNI students already will be on winter break.

ISU administrators last week told The Gazette they decided to start the semester a week early, hold classes on Labor Day, and then end early — trimming the term by a few days — because they didn’t want to bring students back to campus after traveling home for the holiday, a high-risk endeavor. But they also wanted to offer an in-person component for the entire semester.

None of the universities have disclosed potential changes for the spring semester.

All three moved to virtual instruction in the middle of the spring semester as COVID-19 crippled the state, shutting down not only higher education but most business, social, and governmental enterprise, along with K-12 schools.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The shutdown and health scare has enrollment projections down for fall — as students waver between coming back for a non-traditional semester and waiting until society returns to a safer degree of normal. Some students and families also are figuring economic and health woes into their decisions on whether to return, making the university’s plans even more imperative.

“The University of Iowa is taking deliberate steps to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for our students, faculty, and staff, as well as our surrounding community,” according to the Wednesday message from Harreld and Fuentes.

And the campuses themselves are facing tens of millions in COVID-19-related losses, meaning any dip in students pining for a more traditional collegiate experience could exacerbate already deep financial pains.

“To say that we’ve missed you is an understatement,” according to the message. “We look forward to seeing you this fall with all your energy and enthusiasm.”

In breaking down specifics of how the UI campus will look different this fall — in its effort to return students safely — officials highlighted changes in the classroom, residence and dining halls, and other facilities and buildings.

They also noted general safety-related changes and requirements, including a mandate that students, faculty, and staff wear face coverings — like masks or shields — in all buildings and classrooms.

The university — which in May issued a bid for up to 10,000 UI-branded masks — will provide every student, faculty, and staff member two cloth masks, two disposable masks, and one face shield, according to the fall plan.

UI leaders also are asking community members to stay six feet from others, when possible, and to stay home and report if they develop COVID-19 symptoms or test positive.

The university is developing plans for a coronavirus-testing and contact tracing program for students, faculty, and staff.

Classroom experience

The university — like many other college campuses across the state and nation — is offering a hybrid model of instruction this fall, while “prioritizing face-to-face instruction.” Combining online and in-person instruction will allow the university to maximize use of its larger classrooms while also following social-distancing guidelines.

To that end, the university is delivering all courses of 50 or more students online, although exceptions might be made if online instruction isn’t feasible;

It’s prioritizing in-person instruction for classes with fewer than 50 students;

And it’s allowing some courses to combine face-to-face instruction with online components;

Because administrators believe in the importance of creating connections for first-year students, it’s prioritizing in-person instruction for first-year seminars; rhetoric and other English and creative writing courses; world languages; discussion and lab sections for math and chemistry; and other general education discussions — like for social sciences, diversity and inclusion; and values and culture.

Residence and dining

Although the university traditionally offers triple and quad-occupancy room options, it will limit assignments to only single and double rooms this fall — while taking other measures to reduce density and support social distancing.

It will, for example, reconfigure or close common spaces — like lounges; limit visitors and guests to one at a time, with mandatory face coverings; and reserve space for emergency use, like the need to quarantine or isolate students.

In its dining halls, the university will move to touchless payment; discontinue self-service options; eliminate refillable containers; encourage online ordering and add pickup locations; limit seating and move tables farther apart; install physical barriers to minimize contact with staff; and adopt employee screening measures.

Vulnerable populations

Campus community members who are higher risk for contracting or becoming severely ill from COVID-19 can reach out to UI deans or human resource officials to request special accommodations like working or completing coursework from home.

High-risk students, faculty, and staff also can ask for isolated workspaces, like a single office or physical barrier, or they can request to participate via virtual technology in meetings, discussions, or events, for example.

Facilities and buildings

As for other building-specific changes across campus, the university is looking at installing plexiglass barriers and touchless door openers; rearranging furniture for better social distancing; limiting occupancy; designating enter- and exit-only doors; and using signage to create one-way traffic flows.

The campus also is ramping up cleaning and disinfecting procedures, especially for high-touch surfaces, and adding hand sanitizing stations at the entrance of every building.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com