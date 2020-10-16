University of Iowa nixing face shields, gaiters as appropriate face coverings

IOWA CITY — Starting next week, University of Iowa no more will accept gaiters and face shields — when worn without a mask — as appropriate face coverings, following updated federal and state guidance on how to best curb COVID-19 spread and bringing UI in line with Iowa State and University of Northern Iowa.

Effective Friday, Oct. 23, UI students, faculty and staff must wear face masks on campus — including in all UI buildings, classrooms and when outside if not socially distanced — unless they’re alone in a private office or residence hall room.

The UI change to make only cloth and disposable masks qualifying face coverings on campus comes in response to updated guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioning against the effectiveness of gaiters and face shields.

Because COVID-19 has been found to sometimes spread via airborne transmission indoors, where particles of the virus can linger, UI officials said they’ve updated their face covering requirements — but noted community members still can wear shields so long as they wear a mask too.

Additionally, instructors in some instances can wear shields “where instruction requires an unobstructed view of faces and in situations requiring student accommodations” — but they need to maintain six feet of distance.

UI Health Care since the pandemic began has maintained separate face covering guidelines for employees — and it currently requires employees use both a medical-grade mask and shield in all clinical spaces, including inpatient units, procedural rooms, clinics, and clinical hallways.

Masks are required in other public spaces, like cafeterias and non-clinical hallways.

Iowa State University in July required “cloth face coverings” across campus — including in buildings and outside, when social distancing isn’t possible. Likewise, UNI before the start of the fall semester specified face masks as “preferred over face shields alone.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Masks are the preferred and safest form of face covering and are required for all students and employees at UNI while in buildings or outdoors when physical distancing is not possible,” according to UNI guidance.

Iowa State and UNI more recently also updated their quarantine policies — after the Iowa Department of Public Health advised two weeks in quarantine no longer is necessary if a person with COVID-19 and their close contact both had on face coverings consistently and correctly during their contact.

Close contact is characterized as within six feet for 15 minutes or more, and ISU data has shown the virus hasn’t been spreading in classrooms where cloth face coverings are used.

On Sept. 30, ISU President Wendy Wintersteen reported that of the 1,729 individuals identified as close contacts since the start of the semester, only 48 had their contact in the classroom and only one of those later tested positive “with evidence pointing to a non-classroom exposure.”

ISU also has been tracking the number of quarantined individuals who later went on to test positive since mid-August. The percent positivity has ranged from a low of 5 percent to a high of 21 percent. In the most recent two-week reporting period that ended Oct. 11, 30 of the 205 close contacts in quarantine tested positive — or 14 percent.

Although Iowa State no longer has making community members quarantine for two weeks if everyone involved in a close contact was wearing a mask the whole time, officials still are advising close contacts to test 48 hours after exposure and report symptoms if they emerge.

UNI also announced it will follow the new IDPH guidance that frees individuals from 14 days of quarantine if they and their contact were properly wearing face masks.

UI has not announced changes to its quarantine policies or practices.

On Friday, UI announced another 17 new COVID-19 cases in the last two days — for a total of 2,145 since Aug. 18. UNI reported another 13 campus cases since Monday via on-campus testing. It does not clearly report positive results from off-campus testing, making a total hard to track.

Iowa State University reports new numbers on Mondays.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com