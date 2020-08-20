UI apologizes after COVID-19-positive student details 'awful' quarantine experience

The University of Iowa is apologizing for how a student was treated after testing positive for COVID-19 and has committed to handling cases differently in the future.

The apology came after a post was widely shared on social media from a person who identified as a UI freshman living in the Daum Residence Hall recounted an experience the individual wouldn’t wish on “my worst enemy.”

“The experience described does not meet the expectations of the university, Housing and Dining, and most importantly you, the students. For that, I am deeply sorry,” said Von Stange, assistant vice president for Student Life and senior director of University Housing and Dining, in a message to students on Thursday. “Our team has reached out directly to the student who shared the post to get more details about their experience.”

The student reported getting a COVID-19 test after two days with a headache and a temperature of 100.1. The post author spent more than two hours on the phone arranging a test and walked from the dorm on the east side of campus to the UI Hospitals and Clinics on the west side, according to the social media post — shared on multiple platforms.

According to the student’s social media post, after receiving a positive result, the student reported to the residence hall assistant and was told to quarantine in “my room.” More than four hours later, after 11:30 p.m., “I was told I would be moved to an isolation room in Currier.”

The person was told to walk “by myself” from Daum to Currier and was not offered help moving a “heavy cart of my things.”

“All while being in a strange place late at night,” according to the post. “It was my second night in Iowa.”

After arriving in the isolation room, the student reported, “It was AWFUL!”

“It was dirty, gross, and disgusting,” the post said. “I wouldn’t put my worst enemy in those rooms.”

The student reported asking for another room and being told that was the only option. Alternately, the student’s parents could come from Chicago. The individual reported a disrespectful hall coordinator, who seemed to blame the student for getting COVID-19.

The stress of the situation induced a panic attack, according to the post, causing the student to pass out.

“Paramedics had to be called,” according to the student, who reported eventually sleeping on the floor of a room across the hall that was less dirty than the first room but “still really dirty.”

The freshman reported being told to not to share about the circumstances and that those he or she had been in contact with still hadn’t been quarantined or tested.

“The only way they found out they were exposed is because I told them,” the person wrote, adding about the university: “They are telling students and parents they are prepared for COVID, but they lied. They are not.”

“I was told that ‘we weren’t expecting anyone to have COVID on the first day’ so none of the isolation rooms had been set up or cleaned,” according to the post. “I really hope the university transitions to online at this point because they are not prepared for students who test positive.”

The student estimated the university won’t be open for more than a few weeks.

The university has reported spending the last few months cleaning and sanitizing residence halls, classrooms, and other campus buildings. They have rearranged classrooms to facilitate social distancing, added new technology allowing for more hybrid learning, and announced this week only 16 percent of undergraduate credit hours are being delivered face-to-face.

Guidance from UI if students, staff get sick

The University of Iowa this week issued more guidance to students and employees who get sick this semester — including an encouragement they self-report a positive diagnosis “so the university can assist with academic and work arrangements, cleaning, and communication.”

The guidance does not require they report a positive COVID-19 test to the university. In response to a question from The Gazette about whether UI has such a mandate, UI spokeswoman Jeneane Beck said, “We cannot require someone to self-report a medical condition.”

“However, as we have shared, employees and students who violate the health and safety acknowledgment agreements … will be addressed through human resources and the Office of Student Accountability,” Beck said.

The student and employee health and safety agreements commit them to use face coverings in public; socially distance; frequently sanitize hands; stay home if symptoms develop; and contact a health care provider “to determine if I have COVID-19.”

If diagnosed, students and employees are required to isolate for 10 days and until they have improved symptoms and have been fever-free for 24 hours without medicine. They also must cooperate with contact-tracing efforts.

Anyone identified as a possible contact must follow recommendations for testing and self-isolating.

The guidance does not explicitly require testing and reporting if a student or employee gets sick. It suggests staying home, calling a health care professional, and consulting a provider “to see if you need a COVID-19 test.”

The university has committed to sharing the number of self-reported cases publicly every Friday, beginning next week — with classes starting Monday.

UI did not require the thousands of students moving into its residence halls this week to get tested first — like at Iowa State University, which found 175 positive cases, or 2.2 percent of the 8,094 students it tested.

Iowa State required those COVID-19-positive students to isolate either at home or in space reserved on campus. It also deployed contact tracers to determine whether others needed to be quarantined.

University of Northern Iowa also is not testing students before allowing them to move in to its residence halls. UI officials have said pre-move-in testing is not recommended by federal and state experts, can create a false sense of security, and takes significant time and money, among other things.

All three campuses are providing space in their residence halls for student isolation and quarantine.

UI President Bruce Harreld and Interim Provost Kevin Kregel did send out a welcome message Thursday — the same day students plan to protest in Iowa City for a shift to online-only learning this semester.

In the welcome message, Harreld and Kregel acknowledge the novel circumstances involving both COVID-19 and the recent derecho, presenting “an extraordinary number of challenges to members of the Hawkeye community — and to the day-to-day operations of the campus itself.”

“But rest assured that Iowa staff have been diligently preparing the past several months for the return of students and educators, and we are ready to begin an exciting new year of learning and discovery.”

Here is the full message from UI in response to the student’s social media post:

Dear students,

Yesterday, a post circulating on social media detailed the experience of a student living in a residence hall who self-disclosed that they tested positive for COVID-19. The experience described does not meet the expectations of the university, Housing and Dining, and most importantly you, the students. For that, I am deeply sorry.

Our team has reached out directly to the student who shared the post to get more details about their experience. I cannot share information about any student’s specific health situation due to privacy laws.

We at the University of Iowa are committed to improving processes and procedures within our system and across campus and encourage you to engage in conversations with your RA, hall coordinator, or any of our staff with feedback. The university is committed to the safety and well-being of its students, faculty, and staff and has implemented recommended best practices for limiting exposure to the COVID-19 virus in a campus setting. If you feel sick, call or email the Student Health Nurseline (319-335-9704, student-health@uiowa.edu) or your local health care provider. After hours and on weekends, call the UI Hospitals and Clinics (319-384-9010 or the 24-hour helpline, 319-384-8819) or schedule a video visit through MyChart.

The health care provider you work with will determine whether you qualify for COVID-19 testing.

Students and employees should self-report a positive test to aid in containment efforts and so the university can assist with academic, housing, and work arrangements. The university will provide isolation space for residence hall students diagnosed with COVID-19 and space to quarantine close contacts.

• Students and employees should self-report via the university’s online system using this link.

• If you are an employee, communicate with your supervisor and/or local HR representative to report sick leave.

• If you live on campus, call University Housing and Dining as soon as possible at 319-335-3000 so they can assist you with appropriate living arrangements while you self-isolate.

• Self-isolate according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines:

• 10 days since first symptoms

• At least 24-hours with no fever (without fever reducing medication) and

• Symptoms improved

• Inform close contacts and assist the Johnson County Health Department with contact tracing.

A quick guide on this process is available on the UI Coronavirus website, here, and University Housing and Dining’s quarantine and isolation processes are outlined here.

The university will share the current number of self-reported cases each Friday, beginning Aug. 28, in the COVID-19 Campus Update.

On behalf of our entire team, I want to express my sincere apologies for the mistakes that have been made and pledge our commitment to help make this semester one that is memorable, educational, and engaging. We are so pleased that you have joined the Hawkeye community.

Sincerely,

Von Stange, Ed.D. (he/him/his)

Assistant Vice President for Student Life and Senior Director, University Housing and Dining