CORONAVIRUS

University of Iowa disciplines dozens of students for violating COVID-19 guidelines

The Pentacrest on the campus of the University of Iowa including the Old Capitol Building (center), Macbride Hall (top l
The Pentacrest on the campus of the University of Iowa including the Old Capitol Building (center), Macbride Hall (top left), Jessup Hall (bottom left), Schaeffer Hall (top right), and MacLean Hall (bottom right) in an aerial photograph. (The Gazette/file photo)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

07:34PM | Fri, September 11, 2020

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds may lift bar closure order next week

07:31PM | Fri, September 11, 2020

University of Iowa disciplines dozens of students for violating COVID- ...

06:55PM | Fri, September 11, 2020

Lots of complaints, little action in bar and restaurant coronavirus cr ...

02:25PM | Fri, September 11, 2020

Linn County hits 100 COVID-19 deaths
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa has received scores of complaints about students violating COVID-19 guidelines, and dozens have been reprimanded or warned that subsequent violations could result in more serious sanctions, including suspension.

So far this semester, which started Aug. 24, the UI Office of Student Accountability has received 109 reports of “failure to social distance”; 106 reports of “failure to wear a face covering”; 35 reports of guest policy violations; and six reports of students failing to comply with quarantine and isolation mandates.

Not all of those students have been found in violation, with many cases still under review.

Among the 109 social-distance complaints, 12 students have been disciplined; three have been warned; 29 have been cleared; and 65 remain under review.

Of the 106 face-covering reports, 12 students have been disciplined; two have been warned; 64 have been cleared; and 28 are pending review.

Three of the 35 students accused of violating guest-policy expectations have been disciplined; one has been warned; 12 have been cleared; and 19 are pending review.

And of the six accused of failing to isolate or quarantine, two have been disciplined; one has been warned; one was cleared; and two complaints remain under review.

News of the discipline comes after students last month were seen partying at bars without masks and with little social distancing — and as the university tops 1,700 self-reported student COVID-19 cases, among the most reported by U.S. college and universities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The UI on Friday added another 111 student virus cases, after reporting 52 more on Wednesday and 174 on Monday. The campus also reported another two new employee cases, bringing that total to 23 since Aug. 18. The student-employee combined total is now 1,755.

Iowa State, which only updates its campus COVID-19 numbers once a week, on Monday was reporting 325 new cases among students, faculty and staff, bringing its total since Aug. 1 to 1,475, including the 175 it identified through mandatory move-in testing.

The University of Northern Iowa, which is not breaking down its numbers by students and employees, on Friday reported another 17 positive cases identified through testing at its Student Health Center, bringing that campus’ total to 132.

All three of Iowa’s public universities are weighing a slate of metrics in deciding whether to move classes online, including how much space they have in their residence halls for students who need to isolate or quarantine.

The UI on Friday was reporting 48 students are in self-isolation in its residence halls; three residence hall students are in quarantine.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

07:34PM | Fri, September 11, 2020

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds may lift bar closure order next week

07:31PM | Fri, September 11, 2020

University of Iowa disciplines dozens of students for violating COVID- ...

06:55PM | Fri, September 11, 2020

Lots of complaints, little action in bar and restaurant coronavirus cr ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Miller

The Gazette

All articles by Vanessa

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds may lift bar closure order next week

Lots of complaints, little action in bar and restaurant coronavirus crackdown

Linn County hits 100 COVID-19 deaths

Orchestra Iowa cancels fall season, makes other cuts

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Amid uncertainty, Iowa restaurants and bars struggle to hold on

Iowa's economic index shows slight uptick, but signs point to weakened economy into 2021

Cedar Rapids commission keeps appeal of Lucas Jones' firing online

Iowa voters give edge to Sen. Joni Ernst, President Donald Trump, AARP poll finds

Former office manager sentenced to over 2 years for embezzling funds from Iowa City Area Development Group

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate