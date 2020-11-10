University of Northern Iowa suspends professional development assignments given budget woes

By allowing professors annually to take paid leaves of absence for research, scholarship, or other professionally activities, Iowa’s public universities net massive returns on the investment — like the $16.3 million in grants they amassed in the 2020 budget year, with tens of millions more pending.

That return amounts to about 35 times the estimated $461,999 it cost the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and University of Northern Iowa to let a combined 120 faculty members take time away from their typical campus duties for some type of academic sabbatical or special project.

But — with COVID-19 raging, forcing faculty to chart untraversed and ever-changing courses through this academic year and likely the next — the institutions are seeking Board of Regents approval for far fewer professional development assignments for fiscal 2022, which begins in July.

UNI, in fact, is proposing no professional development assignments for the year — marking the first time that’s happened on any of Iowa’s public university campuses in recent history, going back at least three decades.

Although UNI’s stated faculty priorities include professional development assignments, the campus’ faculty handbook also notes, “In certain circumstances, such as adverse or unexpected budget conditions, it may be necessary for the university to make a temporary exception to certain provisions.”

“The decision to suspend PDA awards for FY 2022 was supported by faculty leadership and the Faculty Handbook Committee and officially implemented by the provost on July 1, 2020,” according to a Board of Regents report on the 2022 requests.

While UI and ISU still are seeking regent approval for some academic sabbaticals and research projects next year, including one for high-profile UI journalism professor and author Stephen Bloom, numbers are way down.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

UI is requesting 43 — 40 percent fewer than the 72 approved for the current budget year. Iowa State’s 2022 requests also are down 40 percent to 29 from 48.

That brings the FY22 total to 72 — the fewest professional development assignments the regent universities have requested since at least 1993, according to The Gazette’s review of Board of Regents documents. Two decades ago, for fiscal 2000, the campuses requested a combined 180 — two and a half times this year’s total.

This year’s requested 43 for UI is its lowest since 1993, according to regent documents. Iowa State last sought approval for 29 in fiscal 2013.

But all three of Iowa’s regent universities are facing deep budget woes resulting from new pandemic expenses, painful pandemic losses, and enrollment drops propelled both by the pandemic and by shifting demographics across the region.

UNI’s actual revenue for 2020, for example, was $1.63 million below budget, according to a new regent report. That disparity came, in large part, from $1.55 million less tuition revenue than expected.

Fewer assignments in the upcoming year will mean no faculty-replacement costs for UNI and fewer for UI and ISU — combining for a projected total $373,819, the lowest regent sum in at least two decades.

Campuses already mitigate those costs annually by, for example, asking colleagues to cover courses or deferring non-essential courses to a later term or semester.

And each of the three campuses have stringent rules around who can apply for a professional development assignment, how often faculty can apply, and for how long they can step away from their standard duties.

At UI, for example, full-time faculty with academic year appointments can apply for an initial one-semester assignment after completing at least 10 semesters of full-time academic service. Those with fiscal-year appointments can apply for their first one-semester professional development assignment after completing at least four years of full-time service.

Faculty can apply for longer sabbaticals if they have amassed more years of service.

And, although there are some upfront costs, they often yield dividends for years to come. In addition to the $16.3 million in grants awarded during fiscal 2020, the regents project another $38.3 million in grant applications are pending, and $11 million more are near submission — meaning the potential return on investment could be 140 fold.

Some of the faculty seeking assignments for 2022 include:

Stephen Bloom, a UI journalism and communications professor with 27 years of service, in fall 2021 aims to write a non-fiction book recounting the story of The Brazil Hareld — an English-language newspaper that attracted the likes of Hunter S. Thompson.

The book “will augment Professor Bloom’s depth of teaching skills, as well as provide significant journalism history,” according to regent documents. “He knows his subject matter intimately: early in his career, he worked as an editor for the Brazil Herald.”

Gerta Bardhoshi, a UI associate professor of rehabilitation and counselor education with five years of service, who will research “distinct burnout profiles of K-12 school counselors and the educational experiences that impacted their professional development.”

Previous research has found school counselor burnout is a “critical issue not only because of the significant impact effective school counselors have on meeting the diverse mental health needs of their students, but also due to the deleterious effects of burnout on school counselors’ own professional and personal lives.”

Ingrid Margaret Lilligren, an ISU art and visual culture professor with 27 years of service, who has been invited by internationally recognized multidisciplinary artist Theaster Gates to “create a series of ceramic sculptures in his Chicago studio during fall 2021.”

“The series, Adaptations, will address the disappearance of planetary ice, incorporating visual metaphor, Braille text and ongoing glaze research,” according to board documents. “The work will be submitted to Iowa State’s Biorenewables Art Innovators Competition and other venues.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Megan Jeanette Myers, an ISU associate professor of world languages and cultures with four years of service, aims to teach a weekly community-engagement literature class for high school students in the Dominican Republic. She also plans to lead workshops on Haitian-Dominican relations for the students and community.

“These experiences will allow Myers to assess the impact of community-based learning courses, leading to more sustainable local partnerships and greater impact for students studying abroad.”

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com