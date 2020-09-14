CORONAVIRUS

University of Northern Iowa nixes spring break, bumps back semester start

University of Northern Iowa. (Still from UNI Facebook video)
University of Northern Iowa. (Still from UNI Facebook video)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:17AM | Mon, September 14, 2020

University of Northern Iowa nixes spring break, bumps back semester st ...

06:30AM | Mon, September 14, 2020

Iowa City parents create 'pods' for students in online learning ...

01:22PM | Sun, September 13, 2020

Iowa surpasses 700,000 coronavirus tests

01:18PM | Sun, September 13, 2020

Hundreds of COVID-19 deaths later, feds fine 2 slaughterhouses
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

The University of Northern Iowa has become the first of Iowa’s three public universities to unveil changes to its spring semester aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

Among the biggest changes for the spring 2021 semester is the elimination of spring break — dropping for the first time in generations the traditional week away from classes mid-March that students historically have used to travel or return home.

UNI also is starting its spring semester later than the Jan. 11 planned start date. By beginning instead on Jan. 25, UNI students will have two full months off — in light of UNI’s decision this fall to wrap its first semester entirely the day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 25.

Final exams for the spring semester will happen between May 3-7, the same as previously planned. UNI officials outlined the changes in a news release touting “early success we have seen” with its changes to the fall academic calendar, including starting classes a week early, eliminating the Labor Day holiday, and cutting off the semester early.

“These changes will give us the opportunity to further protect our campus community while still holding a full spring semester of on-campus teaching and learning activities,” UNI officials reported in a news release. “The modified calendar will also allow us to offer select classes during 3-week and 6-week winter terms through distance learning.”

Details of those opportunities will come through individual departments in their release of the “spring schedule of classes”

University of Iowa and Iowa State University have not released any amended spring calendars to date. Their semesters, as of now, are scheduled to begin Jan. 19 for UI students and Jan. 11 at ISU.

Spring break for both of those campuses it planned for March 15-19.

Final exams at UI are May 10-14. Final exams at ISU are May 3-6.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Although ISU, like UNI, started the fall semester early, cut out the Labor Day holiday, and is ending the term the day before Thanksgiving, UI did not amend its fall semester calendar.

Its only change has been to move all in-person classes online after the Thanksgiving break in hopes of preventing students from engaging in high-risk holiday travel and then returning to campus.

Iowa’s Board of Regents, so far, has allowed the campuses to make decisions separately — not just in terms of scheduling but when it comes to campus testing, case reporting, and other COVID-19-related issues.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:17AM | Mon, September 14, 2020

University of Northern Iowa nixes spring break, bumps back semester st ...

06:30AM | Mon, September 14, 2020

Iowa City parents create 'pods' for students in online learning ...

01:22PM | Sun, September 13, 2020

Iowa surpasses 700,000 coronavirus tests
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Miller

The Gazette

All articles by Vanessa

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa City parents create 'pods' for students in online learning

Iowa surpasses 700,000 coronavirus tests

Hundreds of COVID-19 deaths later, feds fine 2 slaughterhouses

Eight more Iowa deaths due to coronavirus

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Terry Branstad to step down next month as U.S. ambassador to China

Inside Swamp Fox: Scramble after derecho to restore key Marion substation

Monday's Dateline NBC episode on Michelle Martinko features Gazette reporter Trish Mehaffey

People for the American Way ad hits Joni Ernst for votes on judicial appointments

New Iowa PAC promotes racial justice policies

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate