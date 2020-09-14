University of Northern Iowa nixes spring break, bumps back semester start

The University of Northern Iowa has become the first of Iowa’s three public universities to unveil changes to its spring semester aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

Among the biggest changes for the spring 2021 semester is the elimination of spring break — dropping for the first time in generations the traditional week away from classes mid-March that students historically have used to travel or return home.

UNI also is starting its spring semester later than the Jan. 11 planned start date. By beginning instead on Jan. 25, UNI students will have two full months off — in light of UNI’s decision this fall to wrap its first semester entirely the day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 25.

Final exams for the spring semester will happen between May 3-7, the same as previously planned. UNI officials outlined the changes in a news release touting “early success we have seen” with its changes to the fall academic calendar, including starting classes a week early, eliminating the Labor Day holiday, and cutting off the semester early.

“These changes will give us the opportunity to further protect our campus community while still holding a full spring semester of on-campus teaching and learning activities,” UNI officials reported in a news release. “The modified calendar will also allow us to offer select classes during 3-week and 6-week winter terms through distance learning.”

Details of those opportunities will come through individual departments in their release of the “spring schedule of classes”

University of Iowa and Iowa State University have not released any amended spring calendars to date. Their semesters, as of now, are scheduled to begin Jan. 19 for UI students and Jan. 11 at ISU.

Spring break for both of those campuses it planned for March 15-19.

Final exams at UI are May 10-14. Final exams at ISU are May 3-6.

Although ISU, like UNI, started the fall semester early, cut out the Labor Day holiday, and is ending the term the day before Thanksgiving, UI did not amend its fall semester calendar.

Its only change has been to move all in-person classes online after the Thanksgiving break in hopes of preventing students from engaging in high-risk holiday travel and then returning to campus.

Iowa’s Board of Regents, so far, has allowed the campuses to make decisions separately — not just in terms of scheduling but when it comes to campus testing, case reporting, and other COVID-19-related issues.

