University of Iowa welcomes second set of dean finalists virtually after virtual visits in spring

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa this week started a second string of virtual visits from finalists for its Tippie College of Business dean position after delaying and then dismissing its first three finalists in hopes of “on-campus visits in the fall.”

“Three finalists participated in virtual campus visits during late April and early May, but the search committee determined in-person visits are preferable,” the UI Office of Strategic Communication reported in the spring.

Citing uncertainty about when travel and gathering will be safe, the business dean search committee and then-Provost Montse Fuentes “decided to postpone the finalists visits to campus until fall and will continue working to attract a diverse pool of outstanding candidates.”

After former dean Sarah Gardial a year ago announced her departure to the Massey College of Business at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., UI launched a search for her replacement and initially expected four finalists in spring — until one dropped out.

The first three finalists announced in May included Laku Chidambaram, associate dean for academic programs and engagement at the University of Oklahoma College of Business; Kurt A. Carlson, business professor at the College of William and Mary’s Mason School of Business; and Gerard “Gerry” Sanders, dean of the College of Business at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

But then UI in June said it was restarting its search after COVID-19 had “necessitated delaying in-person finalist visits from the spring search until the fall.”

“Given that delay, university leadership, in consultation with the search committee co-chairs, has decided to immediately relaunch the search and recruit a new and diverse pool of strong candidates,” according to a UI communication in June.

“Candidates previously considered for the position will need to reapply.”

With Amy Kristof-Brown serving as interim dean — and Amy Colbert, professor and department executive officer of management and entrepreneurship, and College of Engineering Dean Alec Scranton, serving as search co-chairs — the university last week announced it has another set of three finalists.

The candidates — again — will participate in virtual visits this week and next, with their names announced the day before their visits begin.

The first finalist — Paolo F. Volpin, finance professor and dean of the Cass Business School at the University of London — visited virtually Wednesday and Thursday, participating in a town hall-type discussion with about 150 people Thursday.

The second candidate is scheduled for his or her visit Monday and Tuesday, with an open forum planned for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The third will visit Wednesday and Thursday, with an open forum scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Volpin — originally from Italy with some academic experience in the United States, like at Harvard University, where he earned a doctorate in economics — fielded questions during his UI campus discussion about, among other things, how he would adjust from a big city like London to a smaller Midwestern community.

Noting international student and faculty recruitment is not a challenge for his current institution, Volpin highlighted that as an issue for UI.

“That means that there is need for you to think about ways to introduce international electives, international experiences that you can add to your curriculum,” he said.

Suggesting the explosion of online options “could be actually quite good,” Volpin argued, “You could have people from all over the world very easily.”

“You could set up specific relationships with other institutions around the world,” he said.

Jumping off the discussion about more virtual opportunities, though, Volpin responded to a question about what he sees as potential long-term implications of COVID-19. And he stressed not everything in business education can be duplicated online — or at least not well.

“My view is that we will go back to a system where there will be both online programs … as well as the programs that will be face-to-face,” he said. “We will go back to that, and it’s just because with business schools the networking aspect of it is absolutely critical.”

