University of Iowa, Iowa State air plans for in-person graduation - days after bill proposed to make them

IOWA CITY — Just days after a Republican lawmaker introduced a bill to force Iowa’s public universities to hold in-person spring graduations — despite University of Iowa and Northern Iowa plans for virtual ceremonies — UI officials Monday said they’re developing “an in-person option to celebrate graduation.”

“The format will be designed to honor and celebrate the achievements of our graduates while practicing the university’s guidelines for social distancing and mandatory face coverings,” according to Monday’s UI announcement, promising more details by March 19.

Also on Monday, Iowa State University — which hadn’t yet announced plans for spring graduation, like UI and UNI — reported intentions “to hold modified in-person spring 2021 commencement celebrations.”

The larger ISU celebrations — for bachelor’s and master’s graduates — will be held outside in Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium. Ceremonies for doctorate and veterinary medicine graduates will take place in Hilton Coliseum. Both will require masking and social distancing.

“These decisions have been informed by our monitoring of COVID-19 on campus and in the community, as well as our experience with safely allowing limited attendance at athletic events where guests wear face coverings and practice physical distancing,” according to a commencement message Monday from ISU President Wendy Wintersteen.

“While it is our intent to offer modified in-person commencement activities, we will change course if necessary and as conditions warrant to maintain the safety of our graduates and guests.”

Weeks ago — at the start of the semester — UI and UNI said they again would hold virtual commencement this spring to avoid COVID spread, just like they did last spring and after the fall semester. ISU held off on making a decision early in the semester.

“We acknowledge the disappointment of our graduates who were unable to attend an in-person commencement ceremony in spring or fall 2020 due to the pandemic and planned to participate in May 2021,” UI officials said during their earlier campus message nixing a traditional graduation experience.

“The university will reach out to these graduates regarding opportunities to be recognized at future in-person programs to celebrate their accomplishments.”

Then Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, last week introduced House Study Bill 246 forcing the universities — in just over two months — to hold traditional in-person ceremonies during the normal May and June times and to allow graduates to invite at least two guests.

“The universities may establish protocols for the control and prevention of COVID-19, as deemed necessary,” according to the proposed bill.

In ISU President Wintersteen’s Monday message, she said her school’s in-person graduation events “will be limited to only those students graduating in Spring 2021 or Summer 2021, in order to safely accommodate graduates and guests.”

“We remain committed to inviting Spring 2020, Summer 2020, and Fall 2020 graduates back to campus for a future in-person commencement when conditions allow,” she said, promising additional details in the fall.

“We know this past year has presented incredible challenges for you,” she said. “We are proud of all of our students for their resilience and determination to continue their academic progress, and we look forward to celebrating safely in-person with our newest graduates this spring.”

The campuses this academic year have offered a blend of hybrid, in-person, and online classes in their efforts to keep down positive cases among faculty, staff, and students — driving down enrollment some. Even with widespread precautions and limitations, the universities have reported thousands of COVID cases this year, although numbers are lower this spring — with more members of the campus and broader communities receiving vaccine.

In-person graduations on the universities this spring could bring tens of thousands to campus — in that last spring UI graduated 5,473 undergraduate, graduate and professional students; ISU graduated 5,094; and UNI graduated 1,422.

On large gatherings, the Iowa Department of Public Health references updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance urging against events and gatherings. But, in a Feb. 5 health order, Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted restrictions on the size of gatherings — although she “strongly” encouraged organizers to take “reasonable measures” to mitigate spread of the disease.

Details of plans for ISU in-person commencements are below:

Bachelor’s event: Undergraduates will be recognized through a series of separate events at Jack Trice Stadium on May 8. Organized by college, the modified ceremonies will feature shorter-than-usual programming to officially confer the degrees; reading of individual names as graduates cross the stage wearing academic attire; and formal graduation photographs.

“We do not anticipate needing to limit guest attendance due to the large capacity and outdoor setting of the stadium. All graduates and guests will be required to wear face coverings and practice physical distancing.”

Master’s event: Master’s graduates will be recognized in a similar Jack Trice celebration at 11 a.m. May 7.

Ph.D. and DVM events: Commencement ceremonies for doctoral and veterinary medicine graduates will be held in-person in Hilton Coliseum at 3 p.m. May 7.

“These programs will also be modified, and guest attendance will be limited to ensure physical distancing. As for the bachelor’s and master’s events, all graduates and guests will be required to wear face coverings and practice physical distancing.”

UNI has not updated its spring commencement plans online.

Both UI and ISU have said they’ll be releasing more details and instructions in the coming days — including for Iowa State “inclement weather alternatives.”

