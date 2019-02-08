University of Iowa exploring privatizing power

IOWA CITY — Responding to new, often harsh higher education realities and a call from the governor to think outside the funding box, University of Iowa is exploring a public-private partnership for operating its utility system that could prop up its budget for years and propel its strategic plan.

UI administrators Friday morning revealed they’re in the early stages of investigating whether a public-private utilities partnership — such as at Ohio State University, which sold its energy to the highest bidder in 2017 — makes sense here.

“The UI is committed to delivering on our mission of education and research excellence,” UI President Bruce Harreld said in a statement. “Investigating this opportunity over the next nine to 10 months in order to determine if a (public-private partnership) is right for our campus is a prudent and measured step.”

In theory, a new utilities partnership would allow the UI to maintain ownership of its utility system while entering a 50-year deal with a third party to operate it. The agreement would benefit the private company in that it would control the energy used across campus and collect UI payment for its services.

It would benefit the UI in that the contract would require a hefty upfront payment.

Although UI officials are leaving open the prospective values of that upfront cost, they say the lump sum will be placed into an endowment, with annual proceeds invested back into the “core missions of the university — teaching, research, and scholarship.

Although the UI is less than half the size of Ohio State, that university’s innovative deal with ENGIE — a French global energy producer and operator — came with an upfront payment to the university worth $1.015 billion.

As an outside company henceforth would control the utilities system and facilities, and the UI would pay the vendor to power the campus — from lighting residence halls to heating the hospitals — and for ongoing care and maintenance of the operation.

The UI pays about $97.6 million for its utilities operation annually, officials said.

The university has 120-some utility system employees. Officials expect a private company would offer most the opportunity to stay in their jobs — although they no longer would be UI employees but rather staffed under the new operating entity. Officials said they expect power plant workers employed under the private firm would be compensated “at a market competitive salary.”

And any current utilities employees who are not offered jobs with the new operator would retain a UI position.

“We value our employees and the intent of the (public-private partnership) is not to reduce staff,” UI Senior Vice President for Finance and Operations Rod Lehnertz said in a statement. “It is our people in utilities and energy management that have made our system a best practice model in higher education.”

At the end of the 50-year agreement, the UI still will own the utility system and buildings, and it will come back under UI control. Officials reported plans to place incentives and penalties in the contract ensuring the vendor returns the system in as good or better condition than it received it, while maintaining and pushing forward UI sustainability efforts.

Any successful bidder for the contract must commit to seeing through UI’s sustainability goals — such as its intention to operate the power plant without coal by Jan. 1, 2025. A new vendor also must promise to continue exploring new biofuel sources, officials said.

The university justified the need for innovation on the funding front by noting a “meaningful gap” between available resources and those needed to executive its strategic plan.

As state support has waned in recent years, the Board of Regents has approved tuition hike after tuition hike — now promising in-state undergraduates at the UI and Iowa State University can expect annual increases of at least 3 percent for the next five years.

The first step in its monthslong exploration is to hold an informational session with the UI Faculty Senate on Tuesday. UI officials will meet with Staff Council on the topic Wednesday and the UI Student Government and Graduate and Professional Student Government in the weeks following.

Broader UI community informational sessions are planned in March, and the university intends to issue a request for qualifications in April.

That will be followed by a request-for-proposals from interested parties in early June.

A preliminary timeline has the university hoping to choose a vendor by early fall. According to the plan, the university ideally would have a contract signed by late in the fall semester, with resources from the lump sum payment first available in the 2021 budget year.

Should the UI find a promising path forward with a public-private partnership, it would not be the first institution of its kind to do so. Not only has Ohio State paved a way, but Syracuse University, University of Oklahoma and California State University have embarked on partnership analyses and relationships in recent years.

Officials stressed the importance of shared governance in this process — which does not require Board of Regents approval, although the university plans to keep the board updated. That means UI also will involve the campus and its new budgeting process in deciding how to allocate resources from any utilities-fed endowment, which will begin seeding pilot programs in 2021.

• Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com