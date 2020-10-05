University of Iowa President Harreld urges better 'succession planning'

The University of Iowa needs better succession planning, can’t afford to “relax and go on pause,” and should avoid interim leadership, UI President Bruce Harreld told the Board of Regents on Monday as it accepted his retirement — announced three years before his contract expires.

“Personally, I think the university has not over the last several decades, done a great job in succession planning, not only for my position but for other positions,” Harreld told the nine-member board, which also on Monday unanimously voted to start the search for his replacement.

“The succession planning I think we’ve done in a kind of rushed fashion,” he said. “What we’ve done is tended to wait for someone to retire or resign. And then we appoint an interim …

“What happens is the natural tendency of an organization to relax and go on pause,” Harreld said. “And I just think there’s too much going on at this university and across the regential system to put anything on pause.”

Harreld — hired in 2015 amid uproar and protests over the selection process to succeed Sally Mason — surprised many last week by announcing his retirement only a year after extending his contract through 2023.

He vowed in his announcement to stay on until a successor starts, negating the need for an interim leader. And Harreld said Monday he would be willing to stay even longer to help a new president acclimate.

“I’m also reminded of how I joined the university five years ago,” Harreld said. “At that point in time, I could have really used someone to have guided me around the issues, strategies, meeting people … Certainly I got through that. But it took a year, maybe a little more, to get productive.

“So I would like to, if my successor would like, I would like to help them in that transition,” he said. “It may not take that long, but I just don’t think it’s disappear. I think it’s some meaningful transition.”

After Mason left her post in August 2015, then UI Vice President for Medical Affairs Jean Robillard stepped in as interim for several months until Harreld started in November. Robillard, who also chaired the UI presidential search committee, remained in his vice president post during his stint as interim UI president.

In listing all the campus has going on, Harreld did not address its response to COVID-19 or budget cuts but cited its strategic plan update; “significant long-term issues” for its UI Hospitals and Clinics, related to capacity and growth; and implementation of a $1.165 billion agreement for the private operation of its utilities system.

That deal allowed UI to create an endowment it could pull millions from annually.

“We’ve got the allocation of (the public-private partnership) monies for the first time here in the next few weeks,” he said. “So I don’t think it’s wise to pause.”

