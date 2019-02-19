University of Iowa will support Labor Center four more years

IOWA CITY — Amid statewide pushback including city resolutions, public forums, letters to the editor, and protests, the University of Iowa is reconsidering a budget-cutting measure to close its long-standing Labor Center — after the entity presented a plan to become self-sufficient in four years.

The university reported the about-face Tuesday, noting that next week it will ask for Board of Regents permission to reconsider the closure, which it originally announced in July in response to ongoing Legislative cuts.

UI President Bruce Harreld, at the time, said the state’s generational disinvestment in higher education was forcing his administration to close seven campus centers that didn’t serve the university’s academic mission or student success.

He planned to furlough many of the affected centers’ budgets — meaning the Labor Center was to close this coming summer. Administrators planned budget cuts for other campus units — like Iowa Supports Education and Resources for Veterans and Enlisted, or I-SERVE — and they’ve not indicated any other changes to those original plans.

The proposal to save the UI Labor Center still nixes UI general education support eventually — but more gradually. The university has been financially supporting the Labor Center since its inception in 1951 — providing $557,000 in general-education support in the most recent budget year.

The plan, according to the UI Office of Strategic Communications, would bring the UI contribution to $0 in four years. The dean of the UI College of Law, which houses the Labor Center, has signed a memorandum of understanding with center director Jennifer Sherer “to eliminate general education funding for the Labor Center while providing limited financial support for four years to give the center time to generate new or additional revenue.”

The university did not immediately disclose the amount of money it will be providing during that time, but officials said it will come from tuition revenue and state appropriations. Harreld in a statement said it “should be directed at the university’s core academic mission.”

“I would like to thank Dean Washburn and Director Sherer for working collaboratively to find a solution that preserves an important resource for the state while also protecting tuition dollars for teaching, research, and student success,” Harreld said in a statement.

Harreld has urged cooperation while insisting his institution cannot keep supporting campus centers that provide a state service if lawmakers don’t do better in supporting the universities.

The university did not immediately say how the Labor Center would become self-sufficient over the next four years, but noted the delay would give it time to establish “additional revenue-generating programming, acquire grants, or raise philanthropic support.”

Under the deal, the Labor Center will maintain current staffing levels but undergo more frequent budget reviews “to ensure its operating plan is sustainable,” according to the university.

The UI College of Law will fund the center primarily using unspent revenue from the Institute of Public Affairs, which the university closed in May following the director’s retirement and in light of shrinking resources.

In a statement, UI College of Law Dean Kevin Washburn said he believes in the Labor Center and the community it supports.

“Providing supplemental funding until new sources of revenue can be secured is a positive outcome for the college and the center,” Washburn said. “This agreement would not have been possible without the support of our local legislative delegation and Iowa’s labor community.”

Center director Sherer also in a statement praised the chance to move the enterprise forward.

“Students, faculty, workers, and community leaders have all reminded us of how critical the center’s education and research are for our university and our state,” Sherer said. “I am grateful that we worked together to find a way for this work to continue.”

• Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com