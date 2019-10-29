Front Rotator

University of Iowa Health Care giving midyear raises to 2,750-plus

'It is important that we recruit and retain the best talent'

(from left) Nicole Nisly MD, co-director of the LGBTQ Clinic nurse Nancy Dole, and medical assistant Claudia Mckimat stand in a patient examination room at the University of Iowa Healthcare's Iowa River Landing facility in Coralville on Thursday, July 23, 2015. (Adam Wesley/The Gazette)
(from left) Nicole Nisly MD, co-director of the LGBTQ Clinic nurse Nancy Dole, and medical assistant Claudia Mckimat stand in a patient examination room at the University of Iowa Healthcare's Iowa River Landing facility in Coralville on Thursday, July 23, 2015. (Adam Wesley/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — With nurses and other health care professionals in hot demand across the state and nation, University of Iowa Health Care on Tuesday announced midyear raises for those job classifications “most in need of adjustments to remain competitive in the market.”

UIHC identified more than 2,750 employees in nine areas to receive “a midyear market adjustment” — including about 2,450 staff nurses and 300 employees in other classifications for medical lab scientists, social workers, and specialized imaging technologists who work in areas like CT, MRI, and nuclear medicine.

The raises range from .25 percent to 6 percent — depending on where the employees were in their pay range, their length of service, and their job assignment, according to a UIHC “frequently asked questions” document on the raises.

That midyear adjustment is expected to cost the university more than $2.5 million this fiscal year.

“As more Iowans than ever seek care at UI Health Care, it is important that we recruit and retain the best talent,” UI Hospitals and Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said in a statement. “In order to continue to provide outstanding care for our patients, we also must take care of our own staff.”

Cathy Glasson — president of the Service Employees International Union, which represents about 3,800 UIHC nurses and health care workers — said she and her staff are digging into the news to determine what, exactly, it will mean for their members.

“We have been pushing this with UIHC administration ever since the completion of union negotiations,” Glasson told The Gazette. “Just last month we raised the issue again.”

The announcement comes after UIHC nurses and other staffers voiced concerns about administrative treatment — with union representatives slamming what they call an unfair bargaining process that has stripped them of rights to negotiate vacation and sick leave policies, for example.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The union last year sent the university a letter accusing it of breaking the law by delaying overtime payments and urging the administration to halt the practice.

The university has rejected allegations of wrongdoing, and a UIHC spokesman told The Gazette that because UIHC nurses are salaried — and are not paid hourly — they aren’t entitled to overtime pay.

“Although not required by their contract or law, we choose to pay extra compensation to those who take on extra hours,” according to UIHC spokesman Tom Moore.

Still, nurses have told The Gazette that changes in how the university pays them have prompted many to leave or reject requests to work overtime — even as the hospital grows increasingly full and continues to stretch its resources, including its staff and facilities.

Nursing, additionally, has become an increasingly in-demand job nationally, with a dearth of instructors limiting the number of nursing students who can be admitted to colleges and universities — creating an insufficient supply of educated nurses.

That has some hospitals and health care facilities — including UIHC — reliant on traveling nurses, those who earn a premium to go where they’re needed for however long they’re needed.

Although the university has spent tens of millions on traveling nurses in recent years, it has cut its usage in attempt to hire staff nurses — who earn less than the agency nurses but do receive benefits.

In deciding which job classifications warrant salary adjustments, administrators looked at which had higher turnover rates, reported a market shortage in their profession, and have seen “salary compression” — when pay for new employees goes up faster than rates for incumbent workers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos!

Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan!

Purchase
2019 Everyday Heroes
Everyday Heroes Luncheon

Honorees for the Everyday Heroes program will be celebrated at an awards breakfast scheduled for Friday, November 1, 2019, from 7am-9am at the Hotel Kirkwood. Tickets are now available.

Purchase Tickets
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

Need a Holiday Gift? Check out 135 Years of Gazette Headlines highlighting significant events in history and The Gazette's coverage dating back to 1883!

Buy Now

“Every employee is valued for their important contribution to the mission,” Gunasekaran said in statement. “While we are able to provide midyear adjustments only for part of our workforce at this time, we will continue our ongoing review of job classifications for competitiveness.”

That ongoing review will include both clinical and non-clinical positions. And the midyear raises won’t affect traditional pay increases that come at the end of a budget year — including the one coming in June 2020.

“We wanted to address market competitiveness for staff at the earliest possible time, so that’s why we are making the adjustments midyear,” Gunasekaran said.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Vanessa

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

Want to join the conversation?

Consider subscribing to TheGazette.com and participate in discussing the important issues to our community with other Gazette subscribers.

Already a Gazette or TheGazette.com subscriber? Just login here with your account email and password.

 

Related Articles

MORE Front Rotator ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Nordstrom employee accused of stealing more than $20,000 in merchandise from SW Cedar Rapids store

New hotel planned for Marion's Squaw Creek Crossing

Coralville man accused of sexual abuse

Iowa City man charged in fatal I-80 crash is found competent to stand trial

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Regulators ask Collins Aerospace to divest military GPS business in Cedar Rapids

Records: Financially troubled husband accused of killing JoEllen Browning of Iowa City

Gazette policy guides removing minor crime stories from website

Iowa members struggle with United Methodist Church ban on LGBTQ clergy, same-sex marriage

A look at tuition costs at Iowa's colleges and universities by the numbers

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.