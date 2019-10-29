University of Iowa Health Care giving midyear raises to 2,750-plus

IOWA CITY — With nurses and other health care professionals in hot demand across the state and nation, University of Iowa Health Care on Tuesday announced midyear raises for those job classifications “most in need of adjustments to remain competitive in the market.”

UIHC identified more than 2,750 employees in nine areas to receive “a midyear market adjustment” — including about 2,450 staff nurses and 300 employees in other classifications for medical lab scientists, social workers, and specialized imaging technologists who work in areas like CT, MRI, and nuclear medicine.

The raises range from .25 percent to 6 percent — depending on where the employees were in their pay range, their length of service, and their job assignment, according to a UIHC “frequently asked questions” document on the raises.

That midyear adjustment is expected to cost the university more than $2.5 million this fiscal year.

“As more Iowans than ever seek care at UI Health Care, it is important that we recruit and retain the best talent,” UI Hospitals and Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said in a statement. “In order to continue to provide outstanding care for our patients, we also must take care of our own staff.”

Cathy Glasson — president of the Service Employees International Union, which represents about 3,800 UIHC nurses and health care workers — said she and her staff are digging into the news to determine what, exactly, it will mean for their members.

“We have been pushing this with UIHC administration ever since the completion of union negotiations,” Glasson told The Gazette. “Just last month we raised the issue again.”

The announcement comes after UIHC nurses and other staffers voiced concerns about administrative treatment — with union representatives slamming what they call an unfair bargaining process that has stripped them of rights to negotiate vacation and sick leave policies, for example.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The union last year sent the university a letter accusing it of breaking the law by delaying overtime payments and urging the administration to halt the practice.

The university has rejected allegations of wrongdoing, and a UIHC spokesman told The Gazette that because UIHC nurses are salaried — and are not paid hourly — they aren’t entitled to overtime pay.

“Although not required by their contract or law, we choose to pay extra compensation to those who take on extra hours,” according to UIHC spokesman Tom Moore.

Still, nurses have told The Gazette that changes in how the university pays them have prompted many to leave or reject requests to work overtime — even as the hospital grows increasingly full and continues to stretch its resources, including its staff and facilities.

Nursing, additionally, has become an increasingly in-demand job nationally, with a dearth of instructors limiting the number of nursing students who can be admitted to colleges and universities — creating an insufficient supply of educated nurses.

That has some hospitals and health care facilities — including UIHC — reliant on traveling nurses, those who earn a premium to go where they’re needed for however long they’re needed.

Although the university has spent tens of millions on traveling nurses in recent years, it has cut its usage in attempt to hire staff nurses — who earn less than the agency nurses but do receive benefits.

In deciding which job classifications warrant salary adjustments, administrators looked at which had higher turnover rates, reported a market shortage in their profession, and have seen “salary compression” — when pay for new employees goes up faster than rates for incumbent workers.

“Every employee is valued for their important contribution to the mission,” Gunasekaran said in statement. “While we are able to provide midyear adjustments only for part of our workforce at this time, we will continue our ongoing review of job classifications for competitiveness.”

That ongoing review will include both clinical and non-clinical positions. And the midyear raises won’t affect traditional pay increases that come at the end of a budget year — including the one coming in June 2020.

“We wanted to address market competitiveness for staff at the earliest possible time, so that’s why we are making the adjustments midyear,” Gunasekaran said.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com