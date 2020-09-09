University of Iowa COVID-19 case tally reaches 1,621 with 53 more in two days

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa on Wednesday reported another 53 cases of COVID-19 on campus in two days — including the Labor Day holiday that saw fewer testing statewide and in Johnson County.

The new 52 self-reported student cases of COVID-19 since Monday bring the UI student total to 1,621 since Aug. 18 — among the highest campus tallies across U.S. higher education. The additional one UI employee positive brings that total to 21 for the term, which is happening in hybrid fashion — with an emphasis on in-person learning but with three-quarters of undergraduate instruction happening online.

In that the bulk of the UI total came in late August — shortly after students returned to campus and were seen partying and barhopping without masks or distancing — UI officials are expressing optimism around an apparent “plateau of self-reported positive cases.”

“While it is certainly not time to celebrate, it should be acknowledged that, as a community, we have considerably slowed the spread of the disease,” according to a Wednesday afternoon campus message. “The data also shows that the spread of the disease is not occurring in UI classrooms, as a total of 21 faculty and staff have self-reported as positive.”

When viewed in the context of more than 12,000 employees, the university is reporting a positive infection rate in that group of less than .16 percent.

“The spread of the disease has been minimized in classrooms due to proactive steps the university has taken,” according to the campus message, listing face coverings, Plexiglass barriers, and air filtration changes among the mitigation measures.

Gov. Kim Reynolds — in response to behavior in Iowa City, Ames, and Black Hawk counties, among other college and urban centers — closed bars and halted alcohol sales after 10 p.m. on Aug. 27 through Sept. 20, a move UI officials credited as a “critical component in the decreased transmission.”

“The data illustrates that the increased spread of COVID-19 in the community has been confined primarily to the college-age population,” according to the campus message, addressing concerns from community members about potential infection in the higher-risk older population.

“The rate of positive tests outside of this age group remained consistent over the past three weeks in comparison to the previous three weeks.”

Some UI students, faculty, and staff have continued to demand the university move all classes into the virtual realm for the rest of the semester — citing rising case numbers and health risks for instructors. But UI officials so far have rejected those calls.

“While we expect new outbreaks may occur, we are confident the spread of the disease can be minimized if the University of Iowa and greater Iowa City community continues to follow public health guidelines,” according to Wednesday’s message.

Although campuses across the country are reporting different data in different formats, the UI numbers include self-reported positive results from tests taken on and off campus. It is not reporting total tests or positive rate.

And although UI officials have said they strongly urge students and employees to self-report positive cases and work with Johnson County Public Health contact tracers, they can’t force them to report due to privacy laws.

Wednesday’s report shows 73 residence hall students are in isolation — meaning they tested positive or are presumed to have the virus — and nine are in quarantine for having had close contact with a positive. That those numbers are down from Monday’s 15 and 97, respectively, shows some students have been released.

