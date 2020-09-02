University of Iowa student coronavirus cases top 1,000

The number of University of Iowa students who have self-reported a positive COVID-19 test is now over 1,000 just one week and a few days into the fall semester.

News of 220 more UI students with COVID-19 – bringing the total to 1,142 – and 16 total employees who’ve contracted the virus so far this term comes the same day hundreds of students, faculty, and staff pledged to call in sick to protest the university’s refusal to push all courses online.

The university did on Wednesday announce its fall 2020 commencement ceremonies will happen virtually – like they did in the spring. And the university announced a revised tuition calendar allowing students to get back more of their money back upon withdrawal later in the semester.

Previously, students were responsible for 25 percent of tuition as of Sept. 6; 50 percent of tuition come Sept. 13; 75 percent of tuition as of Sept. 20; and 100 percent of tuition Sept. 27. Now, students who fully withdraw from UI before Sept. 13 will be responsible for 10 percent of their tuition.

They’ll be responsible for a quarter of their tuition before Sept. 20; half their tuition before Sept. 27; and they must pay full tuition if they withdraw after Oct. 4, according to the revised calendar.

Additionally, the last day to drop a course and save tuition is Sept. 13 – instead of Sept. 4.

“In order to provide greater flexibility to students and families, the university is delaying the assessed tuition and fees calendar by one week,” according to a UI campus message Wednesday.

In that the UI semester runs between Aug. 24 and Dec. 18 – 116 days, or nearly four months – the university will be 17 percent of its way through the term when students are responsible for 25 percent tuition; about a quarter through the semester when students are responsible for half; 29 percent through when students must pay 75 percent; and 35 percent through when they’ll owe full tuition.

Johnson County, home to UI, has become an epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in recent days – reporting another 123 new cases in 24 hours Wednesday, marking its 8th day of triple-digit increases, a positive rate of 26 percent, and a seven-day average of 192.

Not including its mandatory move-in COVID-19 testing – which identified 175 positive cases – Iowa State University between Aug. 1-31 identified 655 positive students and 10 faculty and staff. Additionally, 206 ISU students have reported a positive results from off-campus testing since Aug. 17, and eight faculty and staff have reported off-campus positive results.

Iowa State on Monday reported 749 members of the campus community are in isolation, and nearly 800 close contacts are in quarantine.

UI on Wednesday reported 24 of its residence hall students are in quarantine and 78 residence hall students are in isolation.

All three of Iowa’s public universities are reserving space on their respective campuses for students to isolate and quarantine.

University of Northern Iowa as of Friday was reporting 70 positive cases among students, faculty, and staff; along with 83 in quarantine and 28 in isolation in its residence halls.

All the numbers represent self-reported results.

