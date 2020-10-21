CORONAVIRUS

UIHC health care workers call on Iowa leaders 'to step up' after record COVID-19 hospitalizations

Medical assistant Katrina Rogers opens a biohazard bag used to seal coronavirus test swab specimens at a temporary pre-procedure screening facility at the Family Care Clinic of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Monday, April 20, 2020.
IOWA CITY — Following Tuesday’s news that Iowa’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have topped 500 for the first time since the pandemic began, unionized University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics workers issued a joint statement calling on local and state leaders to make battling the coronavirus their top priority.

“Iowa marked a grim milestone yesterday,” according to the statement from AFSCME Local 12, representing its UIHC workers, and SEIU Local 199, which represents about 4,000 UIHC nurses and other health care professionals.

“For the first time since the coronavirus hit our state, more than 500 patients were in Iowa hospitals being treated for COVID-19,” the workers said in the statement. “Our members at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have seen firsthand how devastating this illness can be.”

Iowa’s hospitalizations reached 501 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to data analyzed by The Gazette. That was an increase of 21 from the 480 mark Monday — and it was 19 above the previous high six days earlier on Oct. 14.

UI health care workers highlighted in their statement the ever-growing tally of UIHC employees who’ve tested positive — which has reached 637 to date, including four who reported positive results Tuesday.

“We and all workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID need Iowa’s leaders to step up and provide the personal protective equipment and the resources necessary for us to care for Iowa,” according to the statement.

UIHC on Wednesday was reporting 23 adult COVID-19 inpatients and a total of 621 since the pandemic arrived in Iowa in March. It doesn’t currently have any pediatric patients, although it’s had 32 hospitalized coronavirus patients under age 18 to date.

UIHC has screened patients for COVID-19 via 52,891 video and telephone visits to date, including 336 appointments Tuesday. It’s tabulated a total of 64,759 visits to its influenza-like-illness clinic, which it erected in response to COVID-19 in the spring, including 546 on Tuesday.

And, in the UIHC unions’ statement, employees cited a state audit that this week reported Gov. Kim Reynolds “tried to funnel $20 million of coronavirus relief funds into upgrading a state computer system.”

The state auditor and federal inspectors found Reynolds’ use of the COVID-relief funds was “not allowable” and could strip the funding from Iowa if it’s not repurposed by the end of the year.

“If the governor does not redeploy these dollars to a lawful use, they will have to be repaid to the federal government,” State Auditor Rob Sand wrote in an Oct. 16 letter to the Department of Management. “That will result in a $21M loss for Iowa taxpayers.”

“Unfortunately, that leadership is lacking right now,” UIHC union employees said about their demand for state leaders to “step up.”

“We need those funds for patients, not computers,” they wrote. “Together, we’re calling on Gov. Reynolds and every elected official in Iowa to promise that they will make the lives of Iowa’s patients their number one priority.”

