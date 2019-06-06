UI, ISU, UNI presidents receive contract extensions, compensation bumps

AMES — All three of Iowa’s public university presidents received contract extensions and compensation bumps Thursday — including University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, hired in 2015 under a cloud of controversy and given a 5-year contract with a $1 million payout set for next year.

Harreld’s contract extension goes through 2023, with additional deferred compensation contributions of $400,000 annually between the 2020 and 2023 budget years. Because the deal is an extension, Harreld won’t get the initial $1 million payout next year, but he’ll receive in the neighborhood of $2.4 million in 2023.

The Board of Regents didn’t change his annual base salary of $590,000.

Likewise, the board on Thursday didn’t adjust base pay for Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen, who also received a contract extension through 2023. She became Iowa State’s first female president in October 2017 — with a stepped five-year deal that increased her salary from $525,000 in the first year to $550,000 in the second to $590,000 in the third.

Wintersteen had received a deferred compensation package worth $475,000, and the board Thursday — like for Harreld — voted to extend and increase that offer through June 30, 2023 — with additional contributions of $200,000 annually between Nov. 1, 2020 and 2023.

That means her payout will total more than $1 million.

University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook, hired in 2016 with a base annual salary of $357,110, received a contract extension through June 30, 2025 — with an option to renew for two additional years through 2027. The deferred compensation plan for Nook, who was on track for a $200,000 payout in 2020, will increase $25,000 through June 30, 2020 and then $100,000 annually between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2025.

That means his payout will top $700,000.

Board of Regents President Mike Richards explained he and his colleagues are happy with the team of university heads in place and want to enable them to continue their work.

“There is a strong feeling that we have the right individuals to lead our public universities and that these people bring a diverse mix of skills,” Richards said. “Together, they are a very strong team that can help lead the entire State of Iowa regent system now and into the future.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Successful implementation of strategic visions on the campuses hinges on stability in university leadership, according to Richards.

“The goal of the Board of Regents is to determine how we can help our universities continue with the correct leadership team,” he said. “We want to be clear and transparent to all that this is the team we want to be here now and in the foreseeable future.”

The board approved the new contracts and compensation increases just moments after giving final approval for across-the-board tuition increases at University of Iowa and Iowa State. Resident undergraduates on both campuses will see nearly 4 percent increases in the fall — with students in costlier programs slated for higher bumps.

The board kept University of Northern Iowa rates frozen.

In addition to the university presidential increases, regents on Thursday extended the contract of their Executive Director Mark Braun through 2024. Braun, appointed in fall 2017, was to receive a $150,000 deferred compensation payout in 2020 — in addition to a complex compensation matrix the board approved in an attempt to avoid a state-imposed salary cap for the post of $154,300.

On Thursday, the board awarded Braun a $35,000 performance incentive and established a new one for next year worth $60,000. They also established a new deferred compensation plan to begin in July and end in 2021 with a $150,000 payout.

For Steve Gettel, superintendent of the board’s special schools, they increased his base salary by 2.1 percent to $196,828 annually. He was awarded a $20,000 performance incentive and offered a new one worth $20,000 for next year.

During UI President Harreld’s regular presentation to the board Thursday, he addressed strategic efforts he’s initiated — with the help of his administrative team — to sustain the university at a time of state cuts and fiscal instability, while also propelling UI’s academic and research missions.

He praised the board for imposing tuition guardrails for transparent increases in the coming years — dependent on state support. And Harreld reported needing $33 million a year to support the UI strategic plan — pointing to slips in national rankings in justifying the demand for more resources.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT NEWS E-NEWSLETTERS The day's top news stories right in your inbox. I am above 13 years of age, and agree to sending policies. SIGN ME UP Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter! You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days. Business Award Nominations Honoring local companies, organizations and individuals that have demonstrated impressive achievements in business in the corridor Details Here The Gazette Business Breakfast June 20 How do cities build their core? Join us for a panel discussion. Buy Tickets

In a statement, board President Richards said Harreld has “provided steady, deliberate, and thoughtful leadership over the past three-and-a-half years, advocating strongly for increased funding from the state, predictable tuition, higher faculty salaries, and a greater investment in student success.”

Before Harreld, 68, became a non-traditional candidate for the UI presidency in 2015, he had been a corporate executive with IBM, president and board member of Boston Market Company, and later a senior lecturer with Harvard Business School.

His lack of academic administrative experience sparked widespread controversy across the campus, with a majority of polled faculty, staff, and students opposing his candidacy. The board hired Harreld anyway, prompting votes of no confidence from faculty and student leaders and a sanction from the national American Association of University Professors.

The AAUP since has lifted that sanction, and Harreld has repeatedly voiced his support for shared governance. In a statement provided after the board’s contract announcement Thursday, Harreld said, “I came to make a contribution, and I am excited to continue the work we’ve started.”

“While, together, we have moved the university forward, there is much left to do in developing, executing, and funding our long-term strategy,” he said. “It is in that context that I am excited to extend my contract.”

He and his wife, Mary, “love it here,” Harreld said.

“We love the energy, the passion. And most of all, we love the students,” Harreld said in his statement.