Two finalists identified for University of Iowa vice president of student life

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa has unveiled names of two of the four internal candidates chosen as finalists to replace former Vice President for Student Life Melissa Shivers — who left at the end of the fall semester to take on that same role at Ohio State University.

Kenneth G. Brown, Ralph L. Sheets professor of management in the UI Tippie College of Business, was the first finalist named Sunday — 24 hours before his Monday afternoon public forum in the Iowa Memorial Union.

Sarah Hansen, manager of strategic programs in the UI Office of the Provost, was identified Monday morning — 24 hours before her planned public forum at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The last two finalists will be identified next week, as their public forums aren’t scheduled until Feb. 10 and 11.

Brown has been a finalist for other jobs of late, including in the fall when administrators named him among three finalists for its dean of International Programs. That post went to Russell Ganim, director of the Division of World Languages, Literatures, and Cultures.

Brown in November also visited the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs as a finalist for its business college — which still lists as its head an interim dean.

Arriving on campus in 1998 as a UI instructor, Brown has served in various capacities — including assistant professor and then associate professor with tenure. He began serving as associate dean of the undergraduate program in the UI Henry B. Tippie College of Business in 2014, and continues in that role, managing a $2.4 million budget with direct supervision of five and indirect supervision of 21 staffers.

Brown also has and continues to serve in a leadership capacity or as a member on various UI committees — including as co-chair of the 2017 search committee that brought Shivers to campus.

Hansen has been with the University of Iowa for more than three decades — starting as a UI undergraduate student in sociology, earning her first degree in 1990. She earned a master’s degree in education in 1992 and pursued her doctorate in 1996 and 1997, when Hansen also worked as a consultant with the UI College of Dentistry.

She was a research assistant that year and then got a job in UI Student Health. Over the years, Hansen worked her way up from an administrative intern in the UI Office of the Vice President for Student Services to assistant vice president for student life assessment and strategic initiatives in the Office of the Vice President for Student Life.

She served as associate vice president in the Office of the Vice President for Student Life until taking on her current role as manager of strategic programs in the Office of the Provost in October.

The Remaining Forums Are At:

10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4

1:45 to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10

3:15 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11

