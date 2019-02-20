Panel adds another $10 million to University of Iowa Children's Hospital bill

Contractors fighting the University of Iowa over work on its towering new Stead Family Children’s Hospital landed another victory this week in their long-running dispute, with a three-member arbitration panel ordering Iowa to pay Merit Construction Co. another $9.7 million.

That nearly $10 million award adds to a $21.5 million award the American Arbitration Association ordered UI pay Modern Piping Inc. last year for its work on the 14-story Children’s Hospital, which opened in February 2017 after years of delays, cost overruns, and rampant design changes.

If the courts continue to uphold those awards, the $31.5 million in legal losses — not including UI expenses for arbitration, interest, legal experts and associated costs — will further balloon a Children’s Hospital budget that started around $270.8 million in 2011 and swelled to $360.2 million in 2015, when the project originally was slated for completion.

Instead, the university pushed its planned opening to December 2016 and spent millions on temporary facades, expedited materials, and overtime to host grand opening events a month earlier. Unable to accommodate even that extended schedule, the university pushed back its opening again — finally welcoming patients in parts of the hospital in February 2017.

In summer 2018, the university reported to The Gazette its current cost commitments for the project at nearly $370 million — with expectations to shave off $13.1 million from its contractor expenses. Had the university come out ahead in its legal disputes, the university’s cost commitments would have come in under budget at $356.6 million, according to documents provided to The Gazette.

Instead, these awards — should they stand — will add to the $370 million.

Merit Construction Co. on Wednesday filed a pre-emptive motion asking a district court to confirm its arbitration award like it did for Modern Piping. A judge in that earlier case in August upheld the arbitrators’ Modern finding, rejecting the university’s argument it had not agreed to arbitrate and confirming the panel had authority to decide the case — one of UI’s main contentions.

“In sum, just six months ago, this court reviewed the exact arbitration clause at issue in this lawsuit and held that, by drafting and executive the relevant contracts, Iowa had agreed to arbitrate all disputes,” according to Merit’s motion on Thursday.

The university appealed the district judge’s confirmation of the Modern Piping award, and the Court of Appeals is considering that case. Although the appellate court hasn’t made a final determination, in January it ruled against UI on one of its main contentions — finding the arbitration association was immune from the legal action UI took against it for agreeing to consider Modern Piping’s disputes on both Hancher Auditorium and the Children’s Hospital at the same time.

While the appeal lingers, interest on the award grows, according to Modern Piping attorneys. As of last month, interest on the award had reached more than $760,000.

Additionally, the university reported paying more than $315,000 in arbitration costs on both the Modern and Merit cases. And court documents indicate UI has spent hundreds of thousands on expert witnesses, with one in a deposition reporting receiving more than $300,000 from UI for his services.

UI officials have not responded to The Gazette’s requests for totals spent on expert witnesses and consultant reports related to its Children’s Hospital disputes. The university also did not immediately respond to The Gazette’s request for a comment after this week’s award in the Merit case.

UI President Bruce Harreld in September railed against allegations his institution was prolonging the court battles in hopes of outlasting the smaller contractors, and he ripped an attorney’s attempt to grab its famed Jackson Pollock ‘Mural’ should the university fail to pay its bills.

“The notion that we’re not good for the money is ludicrous,” Harreld said at the time, noting the university is fighting what it views as legitimate disputes.

“We’re not paying what we don’t think we owe them,” Harreld said.

Regents supported the university’s decision, with Larry McKibben telling Harreld during a public meeting, “You are doing exactly the right thing,” and Nancy Dunkel noting, “At the end of the day, we have a wonderful Children’s Hospital that is saving lives every day. That’s the bottom line.”

In Merit’s request for confirmation Wednesday, attorneys argue UI has “no grounds” for vacation of the award — noting the same court has already ruled on the same issues related to Modern Piping.

“Iowa should not be able to re-litigate the same issue, arising from the same clause of the same legal document, in connection with the same project, in the hopes of getting a better result,” according to the Merit motion. “That sort of gamesmanship and waste of judicial resources is precisely what issue preclusion is designed to prevent.”