Texas delegation visits UI based Iowa Flood Center to study up on flood readiness

IOWA CITY — As a recognized leader in technologies and tools capable of improving flood readiness and resiliency, the University of Iowa-based Iowa Flood Center this week welcomed a delegation from the nation’s largest contiguous state wanting to learn from the flood-preparation path Iowa has forged.

“It’s nice to be able to see the total package,” Sam Marie Hermitte, with the Texas Water Development Board, told The Gazette during a Wednesday open house inside the Iowa Flood Center.

“Iowa really knows,” she said. “They’ve modeled and mapped the state, they have great data visualization tools, and they have really effective outreach and communication. To really have a complete flood approach you have to do all of those things.”

Texas is the largest state to send a group to Iowa specifically to learn from its decade-old flood center — although North Carolina has visited too, and a third group from Australia extended an unrelated trip so it could squeeze in a stop to the UI center, according to Director Witold F. Krajewski.

“We are flattered by the fact that they want to learn from us,” Krajewski said. “And we are sharing everything that we have learned here, everything that we have done here. And they have to do that translation, how all this is relevant to them.”

Noting the flood center’s reputation as a leader in field, Krajewski said his group also has received numerous calls from “the east coast, from the south, many people know about us.”

“We’ve had many conversations, including with legislators from some Eastern states, and certainly the neighboring states,” he said. “We visited people in Missouri. We organized a flood related workshop in Nebraska.”

The question Krajewski said he gets is, why not replicate the Iowa center in neighboring states or even across the region or country.

“Well, because our funding comes from the people of Iowa,” he said.

And that funding — despite all the good the center has done and all the repute it has earned — isn’t guaranteed, after lawmakers in 2017 threatened to zero out its $1.5 million support for the Iowa Flood Center, which would have effectively eliminated it.

Instead, lawmakers cut appropriations to $1.2 million, a total that’s been further trimmed to $1.17 million.

“It’s hurting us,” Krajewksi said. “We could do more if we had a little bit more money.”

Funding is something Texas does have — in that lawmakers in the last session approved legislation pulling more than $3 billion from a rainy-day fund to help pay for flood-control projects, according to The Texas Tribune.

The bills came in response to the devastating Hurricane Harvey, which ravaged the Houston area and southeast Texas in August 2017.

And, Hermitte said, they included specific targets and timelines, placing some urgency on the Texas inquiry into what other states are doing.

“There are some deadlines in terms of what has to be produced that mostly just relate to statewide flood planning,” said Hermitte, who serves as assistant deputy executive administrator of water science and conservation for the Texas Water Development Board.

The Texas delegation visiting Iowa includes 40 to 50 representatives from that group and also the Texas Division of Emergency Management, The Texas General Land Office, several river authorities, local National Weather Service, U.S. Geological Survey, and Army Corps of Engineers.

The representatives have talked with peers and colleagues in North Carolina, Louisiana, and California, for example.

“We are reaching out to others that work in this space to try and learn from what’s already been done elsewhere, so we can take those lessons and build on them through the process that we’re developing,” Hermitt said, but added, “This is the only physical trip that we’ve made exclusively for this purpose.”

And it’s been worth their time — despite the jarring temperature drop.

“Truly, Iowa is considered a leader in this area,” said Saul Nuccitelli, director of flood science and community assistance for the Texas Water Development Board.

During their two-day visit, the delegation gleaned information about how Iowa created data visualization tools and mapping, among other things, to help the state become more flood resilient. They learned how Iowa communities from the Missouri River to the Mississippi River and between use the center’s virtual inundation maps to prepare for projected flooding — erecting barriers and evacuating communities based on where the center forecasts water will go.

They observed stream sensors and rain gauges, toured labs, and watched demonstrations.

“To see a program fully executed basically over the span of a little over a decade is really phenomenal — to see that amount of progress — and so there’s a lot I think that we can take from what Iowa has done and learn from that and try to say, OK now what does it look like when we scale this up,” Hermitt said. “How do we take this information and grow it?”

Jerry Cotter, chief of water resources for the Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District, said he had been eyeing a trip to Iowa for years and finally organized one for this month — with widespread interest, which he said shows the state’s commitment.

“I made a joke yesterday,” he said. “I said, ‘Do Texans really have the resolve to solve these flooding issues? Let’s test them. How can we test them? Iowa in January. If they go to Iowa in January, they have resolve.’”

In all seriousness, Cotter said, the visit has been “amazing.”

“Everyone has commented to me that they’ve learned so much,” he said, “not just only from the Iowa Flood Center folks, which we’ve learned a tremendous amount from them, but from each other.”

In the Iowa Flood Center’s drive to continue advancing its mission and expanding its reach, Krajewski said, it’s been eyeing that sort of collaboration in a regional partnership with states like Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, and Illinois, among others.

By pooling resources, he said, the states could become better prepared for flood events that have increased in frequency.

“There is always something somewhere — and the projections are that things will not really get much better, especially in the upper Midwest,” he said. “So by organizing a regional center, we would complement the expertise that we have here, and we could leverage that and do bigger and better you know things.”

