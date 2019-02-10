Education

Supporting the arts program that supports our kids

Community members gathered Feb. 2 at the Eastbank Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids for the 10th annual Tanager Place Expressive Arts Gala. Proceeds from the event, including a live auction, benefit the nonprofit’s unique and community-supported therapeutic arts children’s therapy program. (Lynda Waddington/The Gazette)
Community members gathered Feb. 2 at the Eastbank Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids for the 10th annual Tanager Place Expressive Arts Gala. Proceeds from the event, including a live auction, benefit the nonprofit’s unique and community-supported therapeutic arts children’s therapy program. (Lynda Waddington/The Gazette)
/

A few hundred people gathered on a recent Saturday night in downtown Cedar Rapids were introduced to an organization and a woman on a mission.

Despite the location and the already seemingly endless parade of presidential contenders, politics wasn’t the purpose behind the Feb. 2 gathering. Nor was religion, although there was definitely a do-gooder spirit at play.

Those who gathered at Eastbank Lounge came to support the Expressive Arts program at Tanager Place, and received inspiration from one area mother courageous enough to share her family’s story.

The mom, identified only as “Star,” wrote out the story of her son, who now thrives because of the help she and he received through Expressive Arts and other programming at Tanager Place. Her story was adapted for a spoken word and interpretive dance performance, which ended with very few dry eyes and a standing ovation.

“During his birth the nurses lost his heartbeat for a while,” Star wrote. “My mother is convinced that is the source of some of the struggles he has faced.”

As an infant, her son cried constantly, forcing his caregivers to sleep in shifts. He was soon diagnosed with allergies, lingering respiratory difficulties and other health issues. And “that was just the beginning of it.”

Developmental milestones were delayed and missed. He was very quiet and incredibly attached to his mother. Preschool wasn’t a possibility but, when the child turned 5, had to enter kindergarten. The calls from school personnel began, many describing aggressive behavior not seen at home. “I thought they were lying,” she wrote.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week – Feb 22 - March 2

Nine days of local restaurant love at nearly 20 Cedar Rapids area restaurants! Special lunch and dinner menus.

See all of the menus
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

Star felt like she was failing as a parent as she was coping with the end of her father’s life, near losing her job and close to dropping out of her final year of college.

“I did not know what was wrong with my son; he could not tell me. I became so upset at him, at the world, and together we had lots and lots of emotional issues.”

The family went to a hospital, only to be sent to their physician. The physician referred them to a behavioral health professional, but the waiting list was a year long. It was by chance the mom learned about Tanager Place, but she made the call and the family was scheduled for an evaluation and therapy session the following day.

Her son has undergone several types of therapy since the family found Tanager Place and initially began family and music therapy. In addition, some underlying physical problems were discovered and corrected.

It has been two years since Star has received a call from the school. She says her son is unique, loving, helpful, creative and capable.

“He wants to be an engineer and Batman, and the fact that I know all these things is because the interventions at Tanager Place have helped him to enjoy his life outside of home.”

It is one story that represents thousands, and that is the beauty of the work done at Tanager Place. Its innovative approach uses evidence-based treatment through programs such as Expressive Arts. And Expressive Arts specifically is made possible through the generous donations of this community.

Statistics show that 1 in 5 children are touched by a behavioral health challenge. These are illnesses — anxiety, depression and more — that can be treated by professionals.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter!

You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days.

When children who have experienced trauma cannot find words, they can make music or draw pictures to show others what is on the inside.

For all of us, including children in need, this type of therapy is shown through research to slow breathing and lower blood pressure. It is a path toward healing, illuminated by board-certified therapists.

At the 10th annual Expressive Arts Gala, attendees learned that just $250 provides a scholarship for a child in the Expressive Arts program. Portions of the children’s artwork also are made available on greeting cards during the holidays. Cards with a Cause proceeds are funneled back into the program.

This year’s gala has come to an end, but it isn’t too late to support an evidence-based therapy program that relies on and gives so much back to this community.

• Comments: @LyndaIowa, (319) 368-8513, lynda.waddington@thegazette.com

Exact Change

All articles by Lynda

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Education ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Closure at last for family of Iowan killed at Pearl Harbor

Iowa K-12 funding boost likely to clear first hurdle

University of Iowa exploring privatizing power

Man arrested in University of Northern Iowa shower encounters

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Stacey Walker profile: 'You don't see leaders who look like you'

Why Iowa City is leading a census information campaign

The 10 books to read in February

Time Machine: Perkins House loses some frills as it becomes apartments

Real-estate websites want to buy straight from homeowners

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.