The Iowa Attorney General has agreed to pay a University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics patient $1.2 million after a surgical towel and silver staple were found in his stomach and bowel area months after a pair of UIHC doctors operated on him.

Joseph Lee Caskey, 46, sued the state and UI physicians Sam Brancato and Paul Kogan in April – nearly two years after severe pain and discomfort brought him back to UIHC for exploratory surgery and the discovery of a 57-by-35 centimeter towel holding a staple in his abdomen, according to the lawsuit.

“The plaintiff had undergone initial surgery months prior and continued to be in contact with UIHC with various complaints until the exploratory surgery discovered the towel,” according to a Nov. 13 settlement, which the State Appeal Board approved Monday.

The state’s general fund will cover half the $1.2 million payout, with the other $600,000 coming from the UI Physicians group – the state’s largest medical and surgical group practice, with more than 1,000 UI Carver College of Medicine physicians who serve as the UIHC medical staff.

The settlement includes attorney fees, and it releases the state and UI from any further medical bills or liability related to the operation on Oct. 31, 2016 – when the blue towel and silver staple were left inside Caskey, according to the lawsuit.

Neither Brancato nor Kogan are current UIHC employees, according to UI online databases. Brancato was a clinical assistant professor from July 2016 to July 2018, earning a salary of $223,140 at the time he left. Kogan was a resident physician from June 2012 to July 2018, earning $65,600 at the time he left.

Caskey, of Burlington, initiated his care with UI in January 2016, when he was admitted to UIHC for an emergency procedure related to testicular cancer. Following chemotherapy, physicians recommended the removal of lymph nodes, and Brancato and Kogan on Oct. 31, 2016, removed a single mass and three lymph nodes from Caskey’s abdomen, according to the patient lawsuit.

During that procedure, the doctors left inside Caskey a metal staple wrapped inside the towel, according to the lawsuit. They left the foreign objects behind an area of Caskey’s small intestine in his stomach-bowel region, the lawsuit asserts.

For the next seven months, Caskey experienced “severe multiple physical problems” and returned to UIHC in search of a cause and treatment. But doctors – including Brancato – failed to find the towel, and a separate UIHC physician – Luis Garcia – on June 6, 2017, went back in for an exploratory laparotomy.

That’s when he found the towel and staple, removed them, and – due to “severe internal injuries” caused by the objects – performed multiple additional procedures, including a small bowel resection, according to the lawsuit.

Caskey had to be hospitalized for 10 more days to decrease his pain, return his bowel function, and control infection. Multiple tubes, a drain, and wound vac were put in his body, according to the lawsuit, which said Caskey was released June 16 with drain and feeding tubes in place.

He was placed on a clear liquid diet, and instructed to use his feeding tube for nutrition. The tubes eventually were removed and Caskey reported continuing to recover “as best he can” – although he suffered permanent injuries, according to the lawsuit.

In addition to past and future loss of bodily function, he reported in his lawsuit great physical and mental pain, extreme discomfort, embarrassment, and hefty medical bills.

Attorneys for the state and UI – in court filings – denied failing to exercise the degree of skill and care exercised by other physicians in similar circumstances; and they denied negligence by, among other things, leaving the towel and staple inside Caskey and then failing to uncover the problem for months.

Attorneys also denied the state caused Caskey’s injuries or that its negligence caused his pain and suffering, loss of bodily function, and his mounting medical bills – among other things.

Other UI-related settlements the State Appeal Board approved Monday include $500,000 to a UIHC patient who said he wasn’t properly monitored during spinal cord surgery and nearly $1 million to the family of an almost-four-month-old baby who died after being seen at UIHC and sent home.

That infant had been born with a known congenital heart disease and on the date of her death had come in to UIHC after spending the night and morning vomiting, struggling to breath, and coughing, according to the family’s lawsuit.

She was treated and sent home, where she died the same day, according to the lawsuit.

Both of those additional settlements will be paid for out of the UI Physicians budget.