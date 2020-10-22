State awards $4.3 million to 43 campuses to aid 'internet connectivity for students'

With much undergraduate instruction happening virtually across Iowa’s higher education landscape this fall — including at the University of Iowa, where three-fourths of undergrad classes have been pushed online — the state on Thursday announced it’s distributing $4.3 million across 43 campuses “to increase internet connectivity for students.”

The money is part of the state’s $26.2 million in “Governor’s Emergency Education Relief” funds — from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. It’s intended to help colleges and universities overcome barriers associated with online and remote learning this academic year.

By helping campuses expand student access to technology and increase internet connectivity, the awards — according to the governor’s office — aim to “ensure students have equitable access to technology needed to continue their education throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Iowa’s colleges and universities — including private, public, and community campuses — applied for funding by showing how they’d use it. Allocations were based on the financial needs of each of the campus’ undergraduate students — determined by assessing the number on federal Pell grants.

Each campus got about $85.24 per Pell grant student — so about $547,688 for Iowa State University, which received the most of any campus for its 6,425 students who receive Pell grant funding. University of Iowa got the second-largest slice of the technology-funding pie — at $410,190.

Among community colleges, Des Moines Area Community College received the largest amount — $380,014 for its 4,458 Pell head count — followed by Kirkwood Community College, which got $319,406 for having 3,747 Pell grant students.

Upper Iowa University and University of Dubuque received the most among privates — at $130,111 and $86,040, respectively. But those campuses were the only two to get slightly less per student, $82.77 and $81.63, respectively.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

State officials didn’t immediately answer questions from The Gazette about why they received less per Pell grant student — which they both have far more of than their private peers.

Although the state didn’t share details of the college and university funding applications — making it unclear how, specifically, each campus will use the money — Iowa State in September issued a call for suppliers of “residence halls internet wiring upgrades.”

“ISU residence halls are in need of better internet data services to students,” according to the ISU request for proposals to install “electrical and data in student residence halls totaling over 2,200 jacks.”

Iowa State also recently issued a call for suppliers to implement a “hyper-converged” system to “virtualize servers used by campus department customers, including internal use.”

Although not specifically education-related, UI recently issued a call for bids to “provide, run, maintain, and operate” a new online store or platform “for the purpose of selling University of Iowa and University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics branded items and apparel to employees and the public” — exemplifying the campuses’ increasing reliance on virtual platforms.

In a statement, Gov. Kim Reynolds said, “It’s critical that we support the schools, colleges, and universities working to provide learning opportunities to our students both inside and outside of the classroom.

“The resources announced today will go directly to colleges and universities assisting students who are learning through online and remote options because of the pandemic.”

Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education, said expanding virtual education delivery methods and ensuring students have technology to access are “some of the new challenges our higher education institutions are facing due to the pandemic.”

“These awards will enable colleges and universities to seek reimbursements for investments made to increase access, whether that be devices and software needed for virtual education or hot spots and other ways to increase internet access,” Lebo said in a statement.

The state earlier this year distributed $19.3 million in “GEER” funding to its 327 school districts, and accredited non-public schools, to increase internet connectivity. Another $1 million in the funding was designated for those providing adult education and literacy services.

And officials said $1.5 million will be made available for professional development “to support effective online and remote instruction at Iowa’s colleges and universities.”

Applications are due Dec. 11.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com