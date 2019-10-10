Former Georgia lawmaker Stacey Abrams to visit University of Iowa

IOWA CITY — Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia lawmaker who made waves in her run for governor last year and made history as the first black woman to deliver a State of the Union response in February, will be speaking on the University of Iowa campus Nov. 4.

Her presentation in the Iowa Memorial Union is part of a “Hard Won. Not Done” partnership between the Iowa League of Women Voters and the University of Iowa commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

That amendment did not extend those rights to black women in the United States, however, and “Who gets to vote and how to protect voter rights remain topics of considerable debate going into the 2020 U.S. presidential elections,” according to a news release for Abrams’ event.

Abrams, who served as Georgia House Democratic Leader and lost a tight race for governor involving a controversy over voter access to polls, has since founded Fair Fight 2020 — an organization aimed at assuring free and fair elections.

Her presentation on the UI campus, expected to involve dialogue “about the state of voter rights in our country,” is free and open to the public.

If you go

• What: Stacey Abrams presentation

• When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4

• Where: Iowa Memorial Union, 125 N. Madison St.

• For more information on “Hard Won. Not Done,” visit hardwonnotdone.wordpress.com.

