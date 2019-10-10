Education

Former Georgia lawmaker Stacey Abrams to visit University of Iowa

Abrams to present via 'Hard Won. Not Done' partnership

Former Georgia House Democratic Leader and Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams meets Georgia voters at The Barber Shop in Columbus, Ga. She will speak at the University of Iowa on Nov. 4, 2019. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
Former Georgia House Democratic Leader and Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams meets Georgia voters at The Barber Shop in Columbus, Ga. She will speak at the University of Iowa on Nov. 4, 2019. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

IOWA CITY — Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia lawmaker who made waves in her run for governor last year and made history as the first black woman to deliver a State of the Union response in February, will be speaking on the University of Iowa campus Nov. 4.

Her presentation in the Iowa Memorial Union is part of a “Hard Won. Not Done” partnership between the Iowa League of Women Voters and the University of Iowa commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

That amendment did not extend those rights to black women in the United States, however, and “Who gets to vote and how to protect voter rights remain topics of considerable debate going into the 2020 U.S. presidential elections,” according to a news release for Abrams’ event.

Abrams, who served as Georgia House Democratic Leader and lost a tight race for governor involving a controversy over voter access to polls, has since founded Fair Fight 2020 — an organization aimed at assuring free and fair elections.

Her presentation on the UI campus, expected to involve dialogue “about the state of voter rights in our country,” is free and open to the public.

If you go

• What: Stacey Abrams presentation

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4

Where: Iowa Memorial Union, 125 N. Madison St.

For more information on “Hard Won. Not Done,” visit hardwonnotdone.wordpress.com.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Education ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

In 'final stages' of one public-private partnership, University of Iowa hints at more

Student charged with carrying toy gun at Iowa City school

Driver in Iowa City school van hit-and-run not being charged

Iowa researchers study maternal mortality under $10 million federal grant

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

This rural Iowa hospital is creating a pipeline to train and retain doctors

Iowa Republicans to protest Trump impeachment in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines

Iowa should look to Nebraska for occupational licensing reform

Education technology could be Iowa's next new frontier

Amy Klobuchar will kick off, end bus tour in Cedar Rapids

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.