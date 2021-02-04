Skipping search, University of Iowa names interim provost to become permanent

IOWA CITY — At a time demanding “stability anchored by insightful leadership,” the University of Iowa has opted to skip a lengthy and costly search for another new executive vice president and provost by appointing its interim to assume the position permanently.

Kevin Kregel in July stepped in as a temporary successor to Monsterrat Fuentes after the short-lived provost resigned just one year into the job following an extensive search to replace former Provost Barry Butler — who left in 2017 and was succeeded on an interim basis by Sue Curry.

Curry held her interim appointment for two years, the same duration Kregel was supposed to serve on an interim basis — according to a summertime announcement of Fuentes’ reassignment.

Kregel — who had been serving as executive vice provost and senior associate provost for faculty, making an annual salary of $269,205 — was tasked with assuming a long-term interim post “to provide stability.”

But that announcement came before UI President Bruce Harreld in October surprised the campus by announcing plans to retire — potentially years sooner than planned and amid a pandemic that has crippled the campus’ normal operations, drained it of tens of millions in lost revenue and new expenses, and harmed enrollment.

Harreld’s departure, additionally, has forced the campus to focus on a paramount search for his replacement — costing more than $90,000 for the help of a search consultant and hours of time from members of a 21-member search committee.

Kregel, who will assume his permanent place as provost Feb. 15, won’t see an increase over his interim salary of $439,000 — which mirrors Fuentes’ pay, an amount she’s still making per a settlement that allowed her to continue earning her six-figure vice president-level pay as a “special assistant to the president.”

UI officials haven’t shared details of what prompted the settlement moving Fuentes from provost — an agreement resembling one the campus signed a year prior with its new head of diversity, equity, and inclusion. In that case, TaJuan Wilson — per a settlement he signed just six weeks into the job — was allowed to continue earning six figures while looking for another job, which he eventually found at Georgia Southern University.

Fuentes too has found a job outside UI, although she doesn’t begin as president of St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas until July 1 — keeping her a UI employee until June 30, as allowed by her settlement.

Following Wilson’s departure, UI initiated a search for a permanent replacement. But after candidates withdrew upon Harreld’s retirement announcement, the campus last week named its interim Executive Officer for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Liz Tovar to that role permanently — like Kregel, who earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and doctorate in physiology and biophysics from UI before joining the faculty in 1993.

Kregel served as Department of Health and Human Physiology executive officer before being appointed associate provost in 2014 and then executive vice provost and senior associate provost for faculty in 2019.

In a statement Thursday, Harreld said Kregel during his interim stint “demonstrated strong leadership and collaboration that has helped carry the university through the challenging pandemic.”

“His long career at Iowa has provided him with unmatched knowledge and insight that position the university for continued excellence,” Harreld said.

Kregel, who has served on numerous college and university committees, said in a statement he’s honored to take on the position that oversees much of the campus’ operations — including undergraduate, graduate, and professional education; faculty matters; diversity; international programming; and outreach and engagement, among other things.

“I look forward to building upon the relationships I have established during my time as interim and continuing to deliver an excellent educational experience to our students and improving the workplace experience for our faculty,” Kregel said.

Professor and Director of the School of Art and Art History Steve McGuire — having served on previous presidential and provost search committees — said UI is acting wisely in naming Kregel is permanent provost.

“At this moment in the life of the university, stability anchored by insightful leadership is more critical than I have seen in my many years at Iowa,” McGuire said in a statement. “To have Kevin in place as provost at a time when new challenges continue to arise for our university means Iowa can move forward. He knows the University of Iowa in ways few people ever do.”

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com