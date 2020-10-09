Six University of Iowa Greek chapters on interim suspension following COVID complaints

IOWA CITY — Six University of Iowa Greek chapters have been placed on immediate interim suspension while administrators investigate allegations they violated, in some cases, alcohol and party prohibitions and the campus’ COVID-19 student agreement.

A seventh chapter one week ago was released from interim suspension, imposed after UI administrators received reports that 20 to 30 people had gathered at the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity late Sept. 24 into early Sept. 25 without masks or social distancing.

That fraternity, although removed from suspended status, has been instructed to conduct an educational program for members, run a personal protective equipment drive, and post a pro-distancing and masking message on social media.

“Although the house manager and house director are responsible for chapter house policy management, it would be beneficial for an executive officer to reside in the chapter house in the future,” according to Assistant Dean and Director of UI Student Accountability Angela Ibrahim-Olin’s letter to Pi Kappa Phi.

Reports of UI student organization suspensions comes as the campus Friday added another 18 cases of COVID-19 to its semester tally since Aug. 18 — bringing the total to 2,100.

UI, which has created a way for campus community members to report violations of the UI COVID-19 student agreement, also on Friday reported 664 complaints of failure to socially distance, wear face coverings, follow guest policies, and stay in quarantine or isolation.

Including the 256 complaints UI reported Sept. 11 and the 452 complaints it reported Sept. 25, the campus has received a total 1,372 this fall. Although it’s cleared hundreds of students from having committed any violation, and continues to investigate many of the accusations, UI has disciplined or warned in some way nearly 400.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

As for those pertaining to the UI Greek system — which came after Gov. Kim Reynolds closed bars Aug. 27 and before she reopened them Monday — communications provided in response to a records request reveal the following allegations against the six chapters on interim suspension:

The Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity was accused of hosting parties Sept. 15 and 17 involving members and guests, “sorority women primarily.” Partygoers allegedly drank alcohol and didn’t “uphold aspects of the COVID-19 student agreement, including failing to wear face-coverings, and failing to appropriately socially distance during gatherings.”

The Delta Delta Delta sorority reportedly invited sophomores and new members to attend a “chapter-to-chapter” social event Sept. 15 “with alcohol at a fraternity chapter house.”

The Pi Beta Phi sorority reportedly invited sophomores and new members to attend a chapter-to-chapter social event Sept. 17 “with alcohol at a fraternity house.”

Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority members on Sept. 25 reportedly “played a drinking game in the chapter house and later were part of a themed social event, with alcohol, at a fraternity house.”

Alpha Kappa Delta Phi sorority members on Sept. 18 reportedly gathered with members of another sorority and didn’t wear face coverings or socially distance.

Delta Phi Lambda Sorority members on Sept. 18 are accused of gathering with members of another sorority without face coverings or social distancing.

Findings from the Pi Kappa Phi investigation, recently closed, indicate 17 members live in the house and leadership has been proud of their response to COVID-19 protocols.

“You believe they are, for the most part, following several internally defined safety measures that are working well, including the move-in process, each of the members having a single room, being allowed only one guest to visit (in their room — not common areas), and members respecting the need to quarantine when symptomatic or positive for COVID,” according to Ibrahim-Olin’s letter releasing the chapter from suspension.

In that letter, she reports fraternity members on the night in question had a “grill out.”

“At some point, about 15 women came over to the fraternity,” according to the letter. “This number surprised the chapter house residents, as the guest policy limits this many women coming over to the house and certainly not in the common areas of the house.

“This was a case of too many invitations to ‘come over’ being extended or friends bringing friends.”

No one reported seeing alcohol, and Ibrahim-Olin nixed the suspension so long as the fraternity completes an educational program for its members by Nov. 11; completes a PPE drive by Nov. 20; and posts the pro-distancing and masking message online by Oct. 12.

It had not posted anything on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram as of Friday afternoon.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com