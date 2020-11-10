Regents name committee to search for new University of Iowa president

IOWA CITY — As the University of Iowa forges ahead with its search for a new president amid a pandemic restricting travel and on-campus visits, the Board of Regents on Tuesday announced the names of campus community members who will serve on a 21-member search committee.

Board of Regents Executive Director Mark Braun is scheduled to announce the hire of a search firm and search timetable during the board’s meeting next week. The newly-announced search committee will begin meeting in December — at a date to be determined.

All committee meetings will be livestreamed as the group forges ahead in replacing outgoing UI President Bruce Harreld, who in October announced plans to retire. His announcement came three years before his contract is set to expire in 2023.

Although he’s offered to stay on until a predecessor begins and transitions into the role, if Harreld leaves employment with UI before the end of his contract he foregoes a $2.33 million deferred compensation payout.

The regents office has said he could still receive that payment if he remains employed in a different capacity — like as a lecturer. The search committee’s charge, specifically, is to identify finalists for the board to consider.

The group will be co-chaired by Sandy Daack-Hirsch, associate professor and interim executive associate dean of the College of Nursing, and John Keller, associate provost and dean of the Graduate College.

In a statement, Daach-Hirsch said, “This group is diverse, inclusive and well-representative of the University of Iowa community.”

“Our committee is ready to get started, and looks forward to assisting in the process of selecting the next UI president.”

Keller vowed to “make this an open and transparent process.”

Referencing the last UI presidential search that brought in Harreld and — in its disregard of shared governance values — landed the institution on the ignominious list of those sanctioned by the American Association of University Professors, Keller vowed, “We will follow the best practices document that was developed in conjunction with the Board of Regents.”

“We are excited to begin our work and help find the next outstanding leader for the University of Iowa.”

UI Presidential Search Committee

Sandy Daack-Hirsch, associate professor and interim executive associate dean of the College of Nursing

John Keller, associate provost and dean of the Graduate College

P. Sue Beckwith, alumna

Nancy Boettger, Board of Regents

David Cunning, professor of philosophy and department chair in the UI College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Anjali Deshpande, clinical associate professor of epidemiology in the UI College of Public Health

Armando Duarte, professor of dance and director of the bachelor of fine arts program in the UI College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Richard Frauenholz, president of AFSCME Local 12

Cathy Glasson, president of SEIU Local 199

Mackensie Graham, UI Graduate and Professional Student Government president

Nicole Grosland, professor of biomedical engineering in the UI College of Engineering, and faculty athletics representative

Kay Hegarty, associate professor of practice in accounting in the UI Henry B. Tippie College of Business

Jim Lindenmayer, Board of Regents

Teresa Marshall, professor and Michael W. Finkelstein Centennial Professor of Teaching in the UI College of Dentistry, and vice president of the UI Faculty Senate

Heather Mineart, president of UI Staff Council

John Piegors, president of the graduate student senate and UE Local 896 COGS

Ali Salem, professor of pharmaceutical sciences and Lyle and Sharon Bighley Endowed Chair with the UI College of Pharmacy

Liz Tovar, interim associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion

Doug Van Daele, professor of otolaryngology, executive director, UI physicians, and vice dean of clinical affairs in the UI Carver College of Medicine

Connor Wooff, undergraduate student government president

Joseph Yockey, professor and Michael and Brenda Sandler Faculty Fellow in Corporate Law, College of Law, and president of the UI Faculty Senate

