Regents mull dire enrollment forecast for Iowa's colleges and universities

Higher education forecasts long have projected enrollment declines posed to threaten reliant institutions, and a national expert with a grasp on the forthcoming dip warned Iowa’s Board of Regents on Tuesday the downturn could be more dire than expected.

“It looks bleaker than we ever imagined,” according to Sally Johnstone, president of the National Center for Higher Education Management Systems, a private nonprofit organized around a mission to improve higher education strategic decision-making.

“It’s not looking better, in fact it’s looking worse,” Johnstone told the board, which was convened in northwest Iowa at its Lakeside Laboratory Regents Resource Center to mull not just enrollment trends but other governance and planning responsibilities amid the shifting higher education landscape. “These are realities. This is where we are.”

The “knee-jerk” reaction nationally to the looming dearth in traditional college-bound high school graduates has been to compete harder for the shrinking pool of prospective students. But Johnston challenged Iowa’s regents to reject that urge and to instead think more collaboratively.

“It’s not going to turn around,” she said. “We’re in a moment in time when our population is declining. If we deal with it and plan for it, we can still have wonderful higher education resources at affordable rates that allow the economies of the particular states and communities to thrive.

“But they won’t look like they did 20 years ago.”

Iowa’s nine volunteer regents on Tuesday came to their retreat with seemingly open minds to non-traditional tactics, like statewide collaboration involving Iowa’s public universities, private colleges, and community colleges — with intricate legislative involvement.

Shrinking resources will demand as much, said Board of Regents Executive Director Mark Braun.

“We’re all going to run out of money,” he said. “K-12, community colleges, private colleges, the regents — there’s just not going to be enough.”

In mulling collaboration and cooperation, regents — with Johnstone’s guidance — discussed opportunities for efficiencies and the potential for curtailing duplication, both in academic programming and back-office administration. Braun said regents soon will see a comprehensive report of its university programs, highlighting those that are the same, vary slightly, and are unique.

Although the board — like many other institutions nationally — historically has operated with a growth mind-set, recently freezing University of Northern Iowa’s tuition in hopes of upping its competitive advantage in recruiting, Johnstone said any successes from those tactics will be short-lived.

For starters, she said, competing for the limited pool of Iowans won’t help the state as a whole. And vying for more out-of-state students isn’t sustainable.

“Trying to grab students from other states is a short-term strategy,” Johnstone said. “Maybe you can change the parameters to be more attractive, but you can count on those states to change their parameters too.

“There is just a declining population. So what happens?”

Braun suggested a statewide conversation, noting lawmakers’ rejection of a proposed performance-based-funding model years ago that — even without legislative sign-on — prompted a surge in competition that hurt some institutions, with effects lingering today.

Johnstone turned the inclination toward competition on its head by asking how closely the universities presently work with community colleges and private universities on a statewide educational mission, meant to strengthen the economy and sustain the health of its rural contingent.

“I’m just planting the seed here,” Johnstone said.

“We’ve been doing things this way for the past 80 years, and maybe we don’t have to,” she said. “We are facing an unknown future. Maybe we can’t keep doing all the same things we’ve done.”

But she also stressed time is short.

“This state needs to very soon start talking about comprehensive planning,” Johnstone said. “Based on the shift in demographics and what’s going on, you can do nothing and costs will go up and students will decline.”

Part of the conversation needs to involve closing the educational attainment gap for Iowa’s underrepresented minorities — one demographic projected to see gains in the coming years. The state’s higher education enterprise hasn’t served that sector as well in years past, Johnstone said, and changing that could help close another detrimental gap — the one between the percent of jobs requiring a college education and the percent of adults who have one.

That gap by next year is projected to reach 24 percent in Iowa, Johnstone said, with 68 percent of the state’s jobs in 2020 expected to require some form of postsecondary education. Other states have been navigating a bigger gap — like Idaho at 30 percent — and some have been doing it longer.

“You’ve seen what happens when there are not sufficient jobs for the population,” she said. “It’s not a pretty picture, and it’s not the kind of society that those of us that care about postsecondary education want to be creating.”

When compared its enrollment challenges with those facing other states, Iowa sits somewhere in the middle — with states like Texas and the Dakotas facing enrollment growth and states like Illinois, Michigan, and California facing bigger declines.

“We have a lot of states that are losing students,” Johnstone said. “A lot of states are trying different things. But you asked me here to get you thinking about what’s your approach?”

And she urged creativity — with regents pitching some sort of statewide coalition with a wide swatch of constituents thinking collaboratively about a best path forward.

“You guys have a huge responsibility,” Johnstone said, promising, “There is no simple answer, I can guarantee that.”

“But if you don’t open up the challenge, the solutions are not going to come.”

