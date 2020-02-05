No charges in Hawkeye Marching Band assault, abuse allegations

Having spent months investigating allegations from members of the Hawkeye Marching Band who said they were assaulted during the Sept. 14 Cy-Hawk football game in Ames, officers have determined there’s “not enough evidence available to substantiate the pursuit of any charges.”

In a statement Board of Regents President Mike Richards made during a regular meeting in Urbandale on Wednesday, he said University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld and Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen met with regent leadership, legal counsel, and police chiefs to mull the allegations and investigation.

Although they don’t intend to pursue charges, Richards said, “All three regent university presidents have agreed to work together to review and improve game management policies for games on each of our campuses prior to the start of the fall 2020 semester.”

“These efforts are already underway.”

His comments — and the formal police reports — followed a contentious and dramatic Cy-Hawk game in Ames, which was delayed for hours due to poor weather and rain. Band members raised concerns to their leadership about abusive and assaultive behavior from ISU fans, and UI Athletic Director Gary Barta days later aired the concerns publicly by condemning “inappropriate actions” and committing to investigate.

ISU Athletic Director Jamie Pollard responded by raising questions of his own and eventually calling a news conference, during which he issued a public appeal for students to file formal reports.

Without them, Harreld and Wintersteen said they had investigated all they could.

Several UI students eventually filed reports, which were heavily redacted when provided to The Gazette, prompting a formal ISU police investigation. In talking with reporters, including The Gazette, members of the Hawkeye Marching Band said they had been subject to verbal, physical, and sexual assault — with one reporting fractured ribs.

Harreld, in speaking publicly, characterized the incident as “something really bad,” which Pollard took issue with.

“The statement that ‘something really bad happened’ has created another narrative that there’s something else out there that wasn’t part of those five allegations,” Pollard said during a September news conference, citing five complaints his department had received from the UI to date — including thrown beer and a broken window on the Hawkeye football team’s bus.

“If there is, then somebody needs to come forward and share that with us,” he said.

Pollard during his news conference suggested the Hawkeye Marching Band should have exited the game through a less crowded gate — a contention band members contested. Both sides have said they’ve been subject to “shameful” and “embarrassing” heckling and rudeness, and behavior needs to change.

Richards on Wednesday said each school has “made a commitment to continue to make safety at our games a priority.”

“We want to be able to provide a safe environment for everyone, and don’t want anyone to feel unsafe at any of our events,” he said. “We applaud the efforts of all three schools to come together and implement protocols to meet that end.”

Both campus presidents are expected to make statements today.

Check back later for more updates.

