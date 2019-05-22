Mount Mercy President announces plans to leave next summer

Mount Mercy University President Laurie Hamen will not renew her contract next summer, according to an email sent Wednesday morning.

Hamen has led the Catholic university in Cedar Rapids since 2014. Her contract expires June 30, 2020.

“The decision to leave this remarkable university was difficult; however, having served colleges and universities for nearly 35 years, it is the right time for me to pursue new opportunities,” Hamen said in the email to alumni, adding she plans to relocate to the Twin Cities in Minnesota and to create a nonprofit organization there.

Mount Mercy University’s board of trustees will “soon” announce plans for a search for Hamen’s successor, according to the email.

“I look forward to this next year of transition at Mount Mercy and am supremely confident in the incredibly talented cabinet team and our plans for the 2019-20 academic year, she said. “I expect to pursue those plans with enthusiasm during the next twelve months to leave the institution in the very best position for a new president, whom I am certain will be a dynamic and excellent leader for this incredible university.”

Hamen, Mount Mercy’s ninth president, has worked for colleges and universities for nearly 35 years.

She came to Mount Mercy with experience in student affairs, enrollment, management, athletics, academics and grant procurement, according to previous Gazette reporting.

She previously was vice president for enrollment management, athletics and student affairs at North Central College in Naperville, Ill., for 18 years.

Before North Central, Hamen worked in Catholic higher education at College of St. Benedict in Saint Joseph, Minn., and at St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minn.

• Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com