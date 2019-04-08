Mary Louise Petersen $100K gift to finance first University of Iowa 'gateway' monument

IOWA CITY — The first “gateway” monument the University of Iowa plans to erect as a wayfinding symbol and welcome to campus will be financed by a $100,000 donation from Rand and Mary Louise Petersen, whose past giving and service to UI was recognized in the naming of Petersen Residence Hall.

Mary Louise Petersen — a UI alumna, past Board of Regents president, and UI donor, also earning her recognition in the naming of a scholarship fund and faculty chair — committed, along with her husband, the $100,000 to a “campus beautification fund” within the UI Center for Advancement.

Neither UI nor center officials responded to questions about how much is in the beautification fund. But UI spokeswoman Anne Bassett told The Gazette the Petersens gave specifically to fund the gateway project.

The Center for Advancement, UI’s independent fundraising arm, last year raised money through its crowdfunding website for a “Campus Beautification Faculty and Staff Campaign,” identifying the gateway project as a use for the campaign’s funds.

“The introduction of the University of Iowa gateways project will provide a unique sense of identity, transition, and anticipation for the thousands of students, faculty and staff, community members, and visitors who converge on the University of Iowa campus,” according to the crowdfunding website, which proposed monuments at several entrances across the UI campus, including at Gilbert Street and Iowa Avenue.

UI officials did not say how much that crowdfunding campaign raised, although nearly a dozen donations — many for “undisclosed” amounts — are listed on the webpage’s donor wall.

And Bassett said the university only has one monument planned at this time — at the corner of Church and Dubuque streets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Future installations at additional sites across campus will be considered should additional donor funding be dedicated to the project,” Bassett said in an email.

In response to questions about the crowdfunding beautification campaign, Bassett said that effort — now complete — was specific to faculty and staff.

“The Petersens gift was outside of this faculty/staff crowdfunding campaign,” Bassett said.

According to the campaign website, the aim of the gateway project is to distinguish major UI entrance points and key destinations on campus — serving as wayfinding symbols and providing “unique opportunities for educating, engaging, and storytelling.”

The university earlier this month issued a call for proposals from suppliers interested in crafting and installing a “series of granite monuments with a bronze seal at various locations around campus to welcome guests to the university.”

The university, as part of that request, released designs for the proposed 13-foot columns made of granite, emblazoned with a UI seal, and topped with an 18-inch world globe. Proposals are due to the university April 25.

And Bassett said even though the UI call for proposals requested help for a series of monuments, the institution only is planning one at this time.

“There’s no definitive timeline for when the first monument would be placed,” she said.

• Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com