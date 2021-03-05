Marion Independent restarts mascot search after learning 'Mavericks' racist history

MARION — The Marion Independent School District is no longer planning to adopt “Marion Mavericks” as the new team name and mascot after learning it is the name of a slave owner.

The school district has been searching for a new mascot after the board voted in October 2020 to drop the Marion Indian mascot by July 31, 2021.

The board felt like using Indians as a mascot was no longer appropriate.

The school board adopted the “Marion Mavericks” as the team name and mascot during a Feb. 22 board meeting.

Since then, the district has learned the origin of the term Maverick is from Samuel A. Maverick, an early 1800s Texas rancher and slave owner, according to a news release Friday.

The name was originally selected because of its definition as an independent thinker, which is derived from Samuel Maverick, who refused to brand his cattle.

After learning Samuel Maverick was a slave owner, the district is continuing its search for a school mascot.

The district administration and name and mascot committee will recommend to the school board Monday not to adopt “Marion Mavericks” as previously decided.

The committee and board will discuss next steps during this meeting.

“We are sincerely sorry that we did not find this information before a recommendation to our board, and understand this decision has an impact on our Marion Independent School District students and community,” the news release stated.

In a previous search, “Red Storm” and “Red Wolves” were the other mascot finalists.

