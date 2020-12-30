Marion Independent schools seek $31 million bond for facility projects

MARION — The Marion Independent School District is seeking at least 386 signatures from registered voters to pursue a $31 million bond for facility projects.

The Marion Independent School board unanimously endorsed a $36 million facilities plan for the school district earlier this month.

The plan includes building a new auditorium and outdoor activities complex at Marion Independent High School, repairs to the high school, building a new elementary school and renovating Francis-Marion Intermediate School, including adding a secure entrance.

The project would be funded through a tax neutral $31 million general obligation bond and Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) state penny sales tax for school infrastructure.

For the bond to go to a vote on March 2, the district needs 386 signatures from registered voters in the Marion Independent district, and an additional 100 signatures for a satellite voting location at Vernon Middle School before the March 2 election.

Signatures are due Jan. 4.

The bond requires 60 percent majority voter approval to pass.

There are two petitions circulating within the district and available at building and district offices.

The district’s Facilities Advisory Committee has been working over the last several months to identify primary building needs, Superintendent Janelle Brouwer said in a YouTube video to the community introducing the facilities plan.

The new auditorium at the high school campus, 675 South 15th Street, Marion, would increase auditorium seating from 300 to 800, and is a $7.70 million project.

The current auditorium is too small for the school’s needs and is an aging facility that needs renovation, Brouwer said.

The old auditorium would be converted into more classrooms. The exterior of the high school also requires repairs to crumbling brick walls.

The outdoor activities complex, a $5.70 million project, would be moved from its location at Thomas Park to the high school.

Brouwer said Thomas Park “sustained significant damage” in the derecho of Aug. 10.

The facilities committee considered where money would be best spent: renovating the existing facility or relocating the complex to the high school.

“Cost wise, it was equal between renovations and upgrading and relocating that facility,” Brouwer said.

If the bond passes, a new elementary school is proposed on the Thomas Park Field and would replace Starry Elementary School, 700 South 15th Street, Marion, a $15.3 million project.

Starry would be renovated to add high school classes.

Finally, the facilities plan includes renovating Francis Marion Intermediate School, 2301 Third Ave., Marion.

A new addition and secure entrance would be added, aging classrooms would be updated, and the oldest wing in the building taken down. This would allow for better traffic flow and new classroom space, a $6.60 million project, Brouwer said. The proposed facilities plan will meet students needs now and in the future, Brouwer said, and prepare students to be “future ready.”

Brouwer did not specify a timeline for the project.

