Kirkwood to start Iowa City classes online, given spike in COVID-19 cases

'Kirkwood administration will continue to assess the safety of in-person classes in Johnson County'

04:41PM | Thu, August 27, 2020

IOWA CITY — Kirkwood Community College — like the Iowa City Community School District but unlike the University of Iowa — is moving all its Johnson County classes to an online format to start the fall term “due to a rapid countywide increase in COVID-19 cases.”

Classes will start online Aug. 31 for Kirkwood students at both the Iowa City campus and the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa, based in Coralville. All other Kirkwood locations will proceed as scheduled, including those in Cedar Rapids, according to a news release Thursday.

Despite moving courses online, both Iowa City locations will stay open — including department offices, in-person student services, the library, and test center.

News of the Kirkwood virtual shift comes as Johnson County on Thursday marked its highest-ever tally of new COVID-19 cases — shattering its previous record of 107 set Wednesday with 338 new positives in 24 hours.

That 338 tally is the most any Iowa county has seen in a day, and it brings Johnson’s seven-day average to a record 115.

And although Kirkwood is starting with a two-week online-only plan, administrators did not commit to bringing students back for some degree of in-person learning in September.

“Kirkwood administration will continue to assess the safety of in-person classes in Johnson County and determine how long the two campuses will remain in a remote learning format,” according to a Kirkwood news release.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

