Removed Kirkwood professor claims free speech violations after losing job due to reported association with antifa

When Jeff Klinzman’s phone rang Friday afternoon and he saw the familiar Kirkwood Community College number, he knew what was coming. He’d been dreading it.

Just a day earlier, then-Kirkwood professor Klinzman — despite declining to comment or participate in the story — had been featured in a KCRG-TV9 investigative report sparked by a tip about his provocative online rhetoric. The story — which reported Klinzman claimed affiliation with the left-wing “antifa” movement — spread rapidly and nationally through social media and other outlets, landing on a variety of right-wing websites and eventually Fox News.

“I won’t say I was surprised,” Klinzman, 62, told The Gazette about the Friday call from his employer. “They talked about how this had broken on Fox and they were getting thousands of complaints. They were getting threats. People were threatening to burn down the college.

“They said we can’t have you coming back this semester.”

Kirkwood President Lori Sundberg confirmed that Tuesday, telling The Gazette her decision to remove Klinzman from the three-credit composition course he planned to teach this fall was based on threats of violence to the college resulting from Klinzman’s comments and the associated publicity.

“As of Thursday of last week, he was going to be teaching Monday, and we were well aware of the content,” Sundberg said. “There is no evidence that he has espoused those views in his class. But then once the news story ran and we had this outcry from the public and what we perceived as threats, at the end of the day for me, if I’m found legally wrong on this, I can live with that.

“But if I make a wrong decision regarding the safety of the students, and he’s harmed, our students are harmed, or other faculty are harmed, I can’t live with that.”

The issue of free speech on public colleges and universities — and the First Amendment values they champion — has fired up communities from coast to coast as the country’s political divides widen and extreme rhetoric morphs into action and occasionally violence. Incidents like Klinzman’s increasingly raise the question of what amounts to the speech-related harm that’s not protected by the constitutional amendment.

“These are the tough decisions that people have to make today — it’s a complicated issue,” Sundberg said. “We were trying most definitely to respect his right to free speech. At the same time, I have to respect that I have students’ lives on my campus that I’m responsible for.”

Klinzman told The Gazette he believes his case amounts to a First Amendment violation, and he plans to sue Kirkwood, which he said not only replaced him in the classroom but asked him to resign his post as adjunct professor in the English Department, where he’s worked since 2010.

“I was asked to resign,” he said. “They made it clear you can resign or we’ll terminate you.”

Klinzman said he agreed to give up the job he loved when Kirkwood committed to pay his salary for the fall section he planned to teach. Sundberg confirmed the college is paying Klinzman for the semester work he no longer will be doing.

But she rejected the claim Klinzman was asked to resign and produced his resignation email to Kirkwood human resources at 2:05 p.m. Friday.

“Due to the controversy surrounding reporting about my activism, and in the interest of preserving the safety of the Kirkwood campus, its students, faculty, and staff, I resign my position as a member of the English faculty effective immediately,” according to Klinzman’s one-sentence email.

‘A cover story’

Klinzman’s vociferous rhetoric and outlandish online modus operandi is nothing new. He’s been voicing strong opinions in letters to the editors, in comments under online news articles, and in spats via social media for years.

Those brought to light recently include one from 2012 in which he disparaged Christians, suggesting violence, and another more current post in which he responded to President Trump’s criticism of the anti-fascist group “antifa” as “radical left whack jobs who go around hitting … people over the heads with baseball bats” by saying, “Yeah, I know who I’d clock with a bat.”

Kirkwood officials said they got an anonymous tip about Klinzman’s online comments in early August and reached out to him with questions — but planned to let him continue teaching. Sundberg, who just started as Kirkwood president one year ago, said she knew nothing of Klinzman’s virtual persona before that tip.

But Klinzman said a Kirkwood official reached out to him years ago following a report of an inflammatory sexual reference he made during a virtual argument on Facebook. Kirkwood took no action following that incident, Klinzman said, and he didn’t miss a beat in the classroom.

When KCRG reached out to Kirkwood earlier this month about the story it was preparing, however, administrators reached out to Klinzman with concerns, he said. Kirkwood human resources Vice President Wes Fowler wanted to know what to expect from the story, according to Klinzman, who had declined to comment on camera for the story.

That conversation and others have Klinzman suspicious of Kirkwood’s motives in removing him from the classroom as solely safety-related.

“Let’s just say that Wes Fowler made statements that lead me to believe that the statement of student safety is a cover story,” he said.

For starters, Klinzman said, Fowler expressed concerns with how Christian students might feel in his class, given his online rhetoric. That, according to Klinzman, revealed the college’s concern with the content of his commentary. Fowler also referenced calls from lawmakers in the wake of Thursday’s news coverage, raising flags for Klinzman about political motivation.

Sundberg confirmed at least two lawmakers reached out seeking more information and context — Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, and Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison. Those contacts came amid the barrage of emails and calls from the public, including veiled and explicit threats of violence and to Kirkwood’s ability to provide a space conducive to learning, said Jon Buse, vice president of student services.

“We had some messages that I can recall were disturbing, concerning, and alarming,” Buse said. “Things that we feel like we need to follow up on and take seriously.”

‘The situation really escalated’

Even with Klinzman off campus for the start of classes Monday, Kirkwood worked with Cedar Rapids police to have extra officers present in light of the numerous threats. Buse and a colleague visited the class Klinzman was to teach to explain the situation.

And the administration plans to extend its additional security measures and precautions into the foreseeable future.

Klinzman, who was doing chores at a stable where he volunteers when the KCRG story ran, said he returned home that night to find his wife had left out of fear for her personal safety. And he too has contacted his community authorities to request additional presence around his neighborhood — all for comments he said were taken out of context.

He said he’s not affiliated with any organized version of antifa, but rather stands unapologetically against fascism — a right-wing authoritarian political philosophy.

“The situation really escalated and changed dramatically and very rapidly,” he said.