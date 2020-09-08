Judge sides with Gov. Reynolds and Iowa Department of Education regarding limiting remote learning

IOWA CITY — A 6th Judicial District judge ruled Tuesday that the Iowa City school district and teacher’s union hasn’t met it’s burden for a temporary injunction to stop the governor’s mandate, which limits remote learning during a pandemic.

Judge Mary Chicchelly said the Iowa Constitution specifically delegates certain powers to the Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa code chapter 135 gives certain powers to the Iowa Department of Public Health, and they rely on these powers to interpreted Senate File 2310 — which states “clearly” prevents school districts from providing instruction primarily through remote learning.

The Iowa City School Community and the Iowa State Education Association, who are suing the governor and the Iowa Department of Education, are not likely to show that the governor’s actions are inconsistent with the directives of the law, Chicchelly said in the ruling. The court agrees that the interpretation of “primarily” is “at least 50 percent” of instruction should be in person, unless authorized by governor’s proclamation.

Chicchelly said petitioners, during last week’s hearing, also objected to the department using a two-week period to determine whether a district is providing classes primarily through remote learning, but it’s reasonable for the department to use this time frame, considering “scheduling practices and cycles for learning used by schools and a longer time frame may result in school being closed for longer periods of time than may be necessary, due to changing coronavirus infection rates.“

The district and union also argued that local control should allow for school boards to make decisions about remote learning, but the court is not “persuaded” that the authorities they rely on outweigh the emergency powers given to the governor by the constitution and Iowa law, the judge stated.

Chicchelly said the district and union haven’t shown they will “irreparably harmed” if the temporary injunction isn’t granted. The emergency powers used by Reynolds essentially worked. The infection rates in the district rose to levels that authorized the school board to ask for 100 percent remote learning and they were granted that by the department.

Any harm from future enforcement proceedings is speculative at this time, she added.

