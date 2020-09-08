BREAKING NEWS

Judge sides with Gov. Reynolds and Iowa Department of Education regarding limiting remote learning

The Iowa City Community School District Headquarters in Iowa City. (Gazette file photo)
The Iowa City Community School District Headquarters in Iowa City. (Gazette file photo)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:18PM | Tue, September 08, 2020

Judge sides with Gov. Reynolds and Iowa Department of Education regard ...

01:33PM | Tue, September 08, 2020

Positive COVID-19 test sidelines Cedar Rapids Kennedy varsity football ...

01:06PM | Tue, September 08, 2020

Number of coronavirus patients in Iowa hospitals highest since June

04:06PM | Mon, September 07, 2020

Iowa universities report hundreds more COVID-19 cases
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

IOWA CITY — A 6th Judicial District judge ruled Tuesday that the Iowa City school district and teacher’s union hasn’t met it’s burden for a temporary injunction to stop the governor’s mandate, which limits remote learning during a pandemic.

Judge Mary Chicchelly said the Iowa Constitution specifically delegates certain powers to the Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa code chapter 135 gives certain powers to the Iowa Department of Public Health, and they rely on these powers to interpreted Senate File 2310 — which states “clearly” prevents school districts from providing instruction primarily through remote learning.

The Iowa City School Community and the Iowa State Education Association, who are suing the governor and the Iowa Department of Education, are not likely to show that the governor’s actions are inconsistent with the directives of the law, Chicchelly said in the ruling. The court agrees that the interpretation of “primarily” is “at least 50 percent” of instruction should be in person, unless authorized by governor’s proclamation.

Chicchelly said petitioners, during last week’s hearing, also objected to the department using a two-week period to determine whether a district is providing classes primarily through remote learning, but it’s reasonable for the department to use this time frame, considering “scheduling practices and cycles for learning used by schools and a longer time frame may result in school being closed for longer periods of time than may be necessary, due to changing coronavirus infection rates.“

The district and union also argued that local control should allow for school boards to make decisions about remote learning, but the court is not “persuaded” that the authorities they rely on outweigh the emergency powers given to the governor by the constitution and Iowa law, the judge stated.

Chicchelly said the district and union haven’t shown they will “irreparably harmed” if the temporary injunction isn’t granted. The emergency powers used by Reynolds essentially worked. The infection rates in the district rose to levels that authorized the school board to ask for 100 percent remote learning and they were granted that by the department.

Any harm from future enforcement proceedings is speculative at this time, she added.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:18PM | Tue, September 08, 2020

Judge sides with Gov. Reynolds and Iowa Department of Education regard ...

01:33PM | Tue, September 08, 2020

Positive COVID-19 test sidelines Cedar Rapids Kennedy varsity football ...

01:06PM | Tue, September 08, 2020

Number of coronavirus patients in Iowa hospitals highest since June
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Mehaffey

The Gazette

All articles by Trish

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Positive COVID-19 test sidelines Cedar Rapids Kennedy varsity football team

Number of coronavirus patients in Iowa hospitals highest since June

Iowa universities report hundreds more COVID-19 cases

As virus cases drop, governors may gamble on bars

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

'Iowa City Police Log': An amusing and enraging view of law enforcement in Iowa

Pro-Trump boat gathering draws hundreds at Coralville Lake

The coronavirus in Iowa, six months and counting

Abby Finkenauer, Ashley Hinson differ on pandemic response efforts during debate

Other derechos have raked Iowa over the years

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate