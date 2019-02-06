Education

Judge confers split order in University of Iowa spat with faith-based student group

'This is a close call'

Business Leaders in Christ president senior enterprise management major Jake Estell, sophomore business analytics and Spanish double major Liz Swanson and Business Leaders in Christ vice president sophomore soon to be management and marketing major Brett Eikenberry set up their display during the UI Student Organization Fair at the Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Business Leaders in Christ president senior enterprise management major Jake Estell, sophomore business analytics and Spanish double major Liz Swanson and Business Leaders in Christ vice president sophomore soon to be management and marketing major Brett Eikenberry set up their display during the UI Student Organization Fair at the Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

A federal court judge Wednesday upheld — even praised — a University of Iowa human rights policy at the center of its dispute with a faith-based student group it kicked off campus in 2017 for barring an openly-gay member from becoming a leader.

But — in a split order awarding partial victory to both sides and leaving some claims unsettled — the judge said the university can’t selectively enforce it.

“The Human Rights Policy promotes valuable goals for both the university and society at large. There is no fault to be found with the policy itself,” U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose wrote in the Wednesday order. “But the Constitution does not tolerate the way (the University of Iowa) chose to enforce the Human Rights Policy.”

When free speech is involved, Rose wrote, “the uneven application of any policy risks the most exacting standard of judicial scrutiny” — which the university failed.

Thus, according to Rose, the student group — Business Leaders in Christ, or BLinC — won its fight to remain a registered student organization so long as it doesn’t change its updated statement of faith or leadership selection standards laid out in its constitution, which includes verbatim the UI human rights policy; and the UI continues to allow other groups exceptions from its policy.

BLinC also must otherwise stay in good standing.

As for BLinC’s pursuit of monetary damages, the judge sided with UI — ordering the university to pay the student group just $1.

And in writing her order, Judge Rose noted the difficulty of reaching a conclusion, even noting at one point, “This is a close call.”

“The court is also mindful that the parties have described this case as ‘unusual’ and ‘difficult,’” according to the order.

UI spokeswoman Jeneane Beck told The Gazette, in response to Wednesday’s ruling, that officials are review it and “will follow the court order.”

Just a day earlier, The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty — a high-profile Washington, D.C.-based firm that’s worked on religious-freedom cases nationally and is representing BLinC — released a statement accusing UI of targeting religious groups on campus and abusing its power.

UI shot back accusations Becket was blatantly misconstruing court documentation submitted in advance of the March 4 trial.

“This is a misrepresentation of the facts and all religious organizations remain in registered status while the court decides and ultimately directs the university on how it should address the conflict that currently exists between the First Amendment and the Iowa Civil Rights Act,” UI spokeswoman Jeneane Beck wrote in a statement.

BLinC originally sued UI in 2017 after administrators kicked it off campus for following its faith-based leadership standards, which the institution said were discriminatory. When Judge Rose issued an early injunction allowing BLinC to retain its student organization status while the court case played out, UI launched a massive review of all 500-plus student groups, finding many — like BLinC — were out of compliance.

That prompted UI to deregister another nearly 40 groups, with additional student organizations hanging in limbo. InterVarsity Graduate Christian Fellowship was among those deregistered, and it followed BLinC in suing the university.

That case remains set for trial in February 2020, and it’s unclear how the BLinC ruling might affect it. The BLinC case also remains set for trial March 4, as some of its claims remain unsettled.

