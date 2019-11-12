University of Iowa student, a former Cedar Rapids wrestler, dies

IOWA CITY — A third-year University of Iowa enterprise leadership major died Monday, according to an email sent to the UI campus community Tuesday.

The message did not disclose details of Jeff Vipond’s death and said an obituary is not available at this time.

“I am saddened to inform you of the loss of a student from the Hawkeye family,” according to the campus message from Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Angie Reams. “We offer our deepest condolences to Jeff’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

A Jeff Vipond who identified himself as a third-year enterprise leadership student at Iowa on LinkedIn.com reported having attended from 2012 to 2016 Cedar Rapids Xavier High School, where he was captain of the wrestling team for two years.

The Gazette in 2015 reported Vipond had recorded the 100th win of his high school wrestling career — making him the fourth wrestler to achieve that mark at that time.

Reams, in the email, listed resources for students seeking support in the wake of Vipond’s death — including UI Counseling Service at 319-335-7294 or at https://counseling.uiowa.edu/services/appointments/.

Staff and faculty members needing support can contact Faculty and Staff Services Employee Assistance Program at 319-335-2085 or eaphelp@uiowa.edu. They also can call CommUnity’s (formerly Johnson County Crisis Center) 24-hour crisis line at 319-351-0140.

Additional resources can be found on the University’s safety and support website: http://www.uiowa.edu/homepage/safety-and-support.

