Iowa's universities report coronavirus blow in the hundreds of millions

Board of Regents propose freezing tuition and fees

The Pentacrest on the campus of the University of Iowa including the Old Capitol Building (center), Macbride Hall (top l
The Pentacrest on the campus of the University of Iowa including the Old Capitol Building (center), Macbride Hall (top left), Jessup Hall (bottom left), Schaeffer Hall (top right), and MacLean Hall (bottom right) in an aerial photograph. (The Gazette/file photo)
IOWA CITY — Iowa’s public universities — excluding the University of Iowa Health Care enterprise — collectively are projecting an at least $193 million hit from coronavirus-related losses and expenses through the summer, not to mention potential drops in enrollment come fall.

Despite those losses — in consideration of the financial pressures facing students and families — the board on Thursday proposed keeping tuition rates and fees flat for this coming fall, an aberration from its original plan for stepped increases for at least five years.

“The COVID-19 epidemic is unprecedented,” according to the Board of Regents’ tuition proposal. “It is important that our students, families and our institutions have as much financial predictability as possible.

“Therefore, it is recommended there be no increases in tuition rates or mandatory fees.”

The presidents of University of Iowa and Iowa State University on Thursday told the board they expect COVID-19 losses and expenses to top $76 million and $89 million respectively, and both projected smaller freshman classes.

University of Northern Iowa leadership, saying it’s too soon to gauge fall enrollment, projected COVID-19 losses and expenses at $28 million. With UI Health Care looking at about $70 million in losses and expenses to date, that brings the virus’ total financial blow to Iowa’s Board of Regents enterprise to at least $263 million, board President Michael Richards said Thursday.

“We know it is significant,” he said. “We cannot focus on returning to business as usual. We must be proactive about the hurdles ahead, and redesign our universities to make them stronger.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

That could include expanding opportunities for students enrolled at one regent university to take classes online from another regent university, Richards said.

“We must look at whether administrative functions at all three universities can be consolidated,” he said. “We also need to consider whether to put a moratorium on new construction.

“Change is hard,” he said. “It is necessary. We will adapt. We will adjust. We will continue to provide an affordable, accessible, high quality education for all of our students.”

The board on Thursday, after hearing of the unprecedented challenges facing Iowa’s public universities and special schools, announced a COVID-19-related advisory group of four regents tasked with reviewing administrative and academic collaborations and efficiencies.

The group — which will be broken into two sub groups, one for administrative duties and one for academics — will bring recommendations to the full board in November, Richards said.

Just minutes after Richards’ comments wrapped a special meeting to discuss the financial of COVID-19 on the public university campuses, the board called another special meeting for Monday to hold a first reading of the proposed tuition and fees freeze for the coming 2020-21 academic year. Regents will not take a final vote at that time.

Check back for more updates.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

Covid19
