Iowa’s private Grinnell College has become the state’s first institute of higher education to send students home for the rest of the semester due to the spreading coronavirus.

In a Tuesday message to his campus community, Grinnell President Raynard S. Kington directed all of his college’s 1,700-some students to “make plans to go home for spring break and finish the semester there.”

Spring break for Grinnell begins March 14, and Kington said all students should be off campus by March 23 — as Grinnell shifts to distance learning for the rest of the academic year.

“Because the situation is changing so rapidly, for the good of our campus and city community, we feel compelled to move forward with plans to prevent or slow the transmission of the virus as best we can, and mitigate its risks once it comes to our community,” Kington wrote in his communication.

“We are cognizant that the close living quarters of a college campus create an environment that has a particularly high risk of transmission and are unwilling to put our most vulnerable community members at risk.”

Grinnell also is canceling all athletic events, practices, and competitions for the rest of the semester. And it’s considering canceling its commencement ceremony, scheduled for May 18.

As it sends students home, Grinnell is making everyone share his or her plans to leave campus via an emailed form from its Division of Student Affairs.

“All students must fill out this form,” according to Kington.

Grinnell students with exceptional reasons to stay on campus can petition to remain.

“We encourage students to take as many of their belongings as possible,” according to Kington. “Particularly the items and materials they need to continue their studies remotely after the break. A subsequent notice to students will provide more information about packing and moving support.”

Classes will continue as scheduled through the end of this week.

In preparing for distance learning to begin March 30 — after spring break — faculty will receive information and support for online instruction, and administrators will share guidance on new policies that will impact daily operations.

“We will take care that students bear no undue burden based on their status,” according to Kington. “Including financial need. More information on how the College will address this will be forthcoming.”

Grinnell’s administrative offices will stay open, as will its libraries. Officials are assessing whether to keep other buildings open.

Like Iowa’s public universities, Grinnell also has barred college-sponsored international travel and on Tuesday expanded those restrictions to include all college-sponsored domestic travel in- or outbound through May 15.

Although Grinnell is planning town hall sessions for Wednesday to share more information and answer questions, it also is in the process of “instituting a series of policies and practices based on the concept of social distancing.”

The goal of those practices is to decrease the need and opportunity for community members to gather in large groups or spend extended periods of time together.

